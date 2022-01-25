Sidus Space Announces the Composition of the Board of Directors

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce composition of the Board of Directors, recently formed with Sidus' initial public offering, which closed on December 14, 2021.

Sidus Space's five-member Board includes three independent directors and is composed of the following:

Dana Kilborne. Ms. Kilborne is the President and CEO of Cypress Bank & Trust and CEO of Cypress Capital Group. She brings to the Board a broad background in finance, accounting, entrepreneurship and governance.

Cole Oliver. Mr. Oliver is an equity partner in the law firm of Rossway, Swan, Tierney, Barry & Oliver. He has extensive legal experience and a wide breath of knowledge and understanding of the impact of the space industry on local, federal and global economies.

Miguel Valero. Mr. Valero is a managing partner with Détente LLC, a strategy and financial advisory firm that focuses on technology associated with telecommunications, satellites, and space. He has extensive experience in the space industry and has developed solid relationships with key players in commercial space.

Jamie Adams. Mr. Adams is Chief Technology Officer at Sidus Space. His selection to the board of directors was due to his legacy experience in the space industry along with his position as CTO.

Carol Craig. Ms. Craig is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sidus Space. She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Craig Technologies. She was selected to serve on our board of directors due her lengthy track record of success in the space industry, along with her position as CEO of Sidus Space.

"This is an exciting time for Sidus Space as we are surrounding ourselves with industry experts. The expertise of our selected board members will help launch our mission forward, provide strategic counsel and support key initiatives," said Carol Craig, CEO and Chairwoman of the Sidus Space Board.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Fl, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with our rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

