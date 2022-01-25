Sidus Space Announces the Composition of the Board of Directors

Sidus Space, Inc. SIDU, a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection is pleased to announce composition of the Board of Directors, recently formed with Sidus' initial public offering, which closed on December 14, 2021.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005518/en/
Miguel Valero, Carol Craig, Cole Oliver, Jamie Adams, Dana Kilborne. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sidus Space's five-member Board includes three independent directors and is composed of the following:
- Dana Kilborne. Ms. Kilborne is the President and CEO of Cypress Bank & Trust and CEO of Cypress Capital Group. She brings to the Board a broad background in finance, accounting, entrepreneurship and governance.
- Cole Oliver. Mr. Oliver is an equity partner in the law firm of Rossway, Swan, Tierney, Barry & Oliver. He has extensive legal experience and a wide breath of knowledge and understanding of the impact of the space industry on local, federal and global economies.
- Miguel Valero. Mr. Valero is a managing partner with Détente LLC, a strategy and financial advisory firm that focuses on technology associated with telecommunications, satellites, and space. He has extensive experience in the space industry and has developed solid relationships with key players in commercial space.
- Jamie Adams. Mr. Adams is Chief Technology Officer at Sidus Space. His selection to the board of directors was due to his legacy experience in the space industry along with his position as CTO.
- Carol Craig. Ms. Craig is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sidus Space. She is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Craig Technologies. She was selected to serve on our board of directors due her lengthy track record of success in the space industry, along with her position as CEO of Sidus Space.
"This is an exciting time for Sidus Space as we are surrounding ourselves with industry experts. The expertise of our selected board members will help launch our mission forward, provide strategic counsel and support key initiatives," said Carol Craig, CEO and Chairwoman of the Sidus Space Board.
Sidus Space board member biographies can be found on the company website under the Corporate Governance tab at https://investors.sidusspace.com/governance
About Sidus Space
Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Fl, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with our rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a "Satellite-as-a-Service" provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005518/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.