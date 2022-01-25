Jack Welch Management Institute Named #10 in The Princeton Review 2022 List of Top 50 Online MBA Programs

JWMI recognized in the prestigious list of best online MBA programs for the sixth year in a row
The Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University (JWMI) has been recognized by The Princeton Review's list of top 50 online MBA programs for the sixth year, advancing to #10 for 2022. This is JWMI's highest ranking on the list, after improving in ranking for six consecutive years. The list is developed using various data points about the schools and survey responses of students enrolled in the schools' online MBA programs.
"It is such a privilege to rank among the top 10 best online MBA programs recognized by The Princeton Review. This is a testament to the dedication of our students and faculty, who are at the foundation of our MBA experience," said Dean Sippel, chief executive officer, JWMI, "At JWMI, we believe our program uniquely prepares students to move forward in the industry by teaching practices and philosophy drawn from the frontlines of business. This honor further signals that we are truly changing the lives and careers of our students for the better."
"The JWMI MBA program is a leader in online education, providing students with tools and insights to help them to advance in their fields," said Karl McDonnell, chief executive officer, Strategic Education, Inc., parent company of Strayer University and JWMI, "This continued recognition from The Princeton Review drives such enthusiasm for our program, and we look forward to building on that positive momentum in the year ahead."
The Princeton Review selected the top 50 online MBA programs and tallied its ranking list based on 2020-21 data that the company collected on more than 130 business schools offering online MBAs. The company also factored in data from its 2020–2021 survey of more than 7,000 students enrolled in the online MBA programs. More than 60 data points were weighed to determine the list and rankings. The criteria focused on five core areas: academics, selectivity, faculty, technical platforms, and career outcomes.
The Princeton Review's project, Best Business Schools for 2022, offers in-depth profiles of the top online MBA programs, including reviews from currently enrolled students. In JWMI's profile, students note the Institute's quality, convenience and commitment to students' wellbeing. According to learners at JWMI, an MBA "is not just a piece of paper and forgotten knowledge," but an opportunity to learn in a community of "passionate and diverse" classmates and "top notch" faculty.
JWMI currently enrolls a diverse population of approximately 2,000 students, representing 47 U.S. states and 67 countries.
To learn more about the Jack Welch Management Institute, visit https://jackwelch.strayer.edu or follow @JackWelchMBA on Twitter.
To learn more about The Princeton Review's methodology for its business school ranking lists, visit http://www.princetonreview.com/business-school-rankings/ranking-methodology.
ABOUT STRAYER UNIVERSITY
Founded in 1892, Strayer University is an institution of higher learning for working adult students. It offers flexible and affordable undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration (including the Jack Welch Management Institute MBA), accounting, information technology, education, health services, public administration, and criminal justice, as well as non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain. Strayer University is an accredited institution and a member of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE), www.msche.org. Strayer University's accreditation status is Accreditation Reaffirmed. MSCHE most recently reaffirmed Strayer University's accreditation status in June 2017, with the next self-study evaluation scheduled for the 2025–2026 academic year. MSCHE is an institutional accrediting agency recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA). For more information, visit http://www.strayer.edu.
