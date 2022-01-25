Bird Scales European Operations with Recent Permit Wins in France, Italy and the Netherlands

Debuts its Bike Sharing Service in the Netherlands

Bird Global, Inc. BRDS, a leader in environmentally friendly electric transportation, today announced expansion of its micro-electric vehicle sharing service in the Dutch city of Amersfoort. The launch marks the debut of the company's shared e-assist bikes in the Netherlands and builds on Bird's recent e-assist bike permit awards and launches in Bordeaux, France and Rome, Italy.

As demand for micro-electric vehicles continues throughout Europe, Bird is scaling the availability of its bike share service which complements its original e-scooter sharing offering. Following the launch in the Netherlands, the company plans to apply its operations permit to deliver a bike sharing service in Sesto Fiorentino, a town in the metropolitan area of Florence, Italy. The impending launch in Italy's eighth-largest city will further Bird's position as a leading micromobility provider in the country.

Bird is now operational in over 350 cities globally including in more than 150 cities throughout Europe with its e-scooters and shared electric bikes. Bird has also made significant strides with its shared e-scooters services, with launches throughout the winter in Alcobendas, Spain and Böblingen, Germany.

These latest European wins come less than one year after the launch of Bird's Smart Bikeshare Program, which pairs Bird's state-of-the-art vehicles with custom local integrations.

Renaud Fages, Chief Mobility Officer, Bird, commented, "We are incredibly proud to share these latest wins - not only to illustrate our continued dedication to delivering safe, sustainable transport throughout Europe but to make its large cities and small towns less reliant on ICE cars. We look forward to continuing our work with existing city partners and identifying new opportunities in the near future."

