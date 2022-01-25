Go365® by Humana Announces Winners of Fourth Annual National Step Challenge, Resulting in 7.2 Billion Steps Taken and One Million Meals Donated to Feeding America®

Today, leading health and well-being company, Humana Inc. HUM, announced the winners of its 2021 Go365 National Step Challenge – a health and wellness competition that focuses on improving the fitness of employees from companies across the country. The National Step Challenge is a competition in which employer groups with two or more Go365 members compete for the highest team average step count. All winning teams receive a donation to their local Feeding America member food bank in their name.

The 2021 Challenge featured over 33,000 participants from competing organizations that collectively logged 7.2 billion steps leading to the equivalent of one million meals* donated to Feeding America. The competition, which started in 2018, has helped provide a total equivalent of 4 million meals to Feeding America over a four-year period. The 2021 meal donations were made in December to make a more immediate impact during the holiday season and winter months.

Participants competed based on a team average daily step count. The organizations competed by team size, ranging from the "Small" division with 2-10 members, to the "Jumbo" division with over 100 members. Depending on a team's results, meals were donated in the name of each winning team in sums of either 30,000, 15,000 or 5,000 meals. In total, sixty teams received donations to local food banks serving the communities where they are headquartered.

"It is thrilling to see our clients achieving their best health while improving the health of the communities we serve," said Heather Cox, Chief Digital Health and Analytics Officer. "By joining Go365 digital experiences and movement for a cause, participants of the Step Challenge are helping to address food insecurity. This powerful combination has yielded an astounding 4 million meals provided to Feeding America since the challenge began in 2018."

"More than 38 million people, including 12 million children, face hunger in the U.S.," said Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America. "With support from Humana, the Feeding America network is able to provide more meals to families who struggle to put food on their tables. Feeding America is grateful to National Step Challenge participants for their ongoing commitment to fighting hunger in communities where they live and serve."

Food insecurity, defined as the lack of access to enough nutritionally adequate foods to live an active, healthy life, contributes to poor health, lower productivity and higher medical costs. Feeding America supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security.

Participants could benefit as well through Points added to their Go365 account. Points were awarded for being a part of the Challenge-related activity, as well as for logging daily step counts.

Here are the top winners**:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members)

1. Archdiocese of Louisville, Louisville, Ky.

2. Diocese of Green Bay, Green Bay, Wis.

3. Barge Design Solutions, Nashville, Tenn.

4. Hillsborough County Public Schools, Tampa, Fla.

5. Algood Food Company, Louisville, Ky.

Large Division (51-99 team members)

1. Blaine's Farm & Fleet, Janesville, Ky.

2. DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Powell, Tenn.

3. HDIEET (High Desert & Inland Employee-Employer Trust), Apple Valley, Calif.

4. Bernick's, Waite Park, Minn.

5. Quanex Building Products, St. Cloud, Minn.

Medium Division (11-50 team members)

1. Truepoint Wealth Counsel and Commas, Cincinnati

2. American Yazaki Corporation / AYC Plastics, Gainseville, Ga.

3. Scarlet & Gray Facility Services, Inc., Cincinnati

4. Wachtel Tree Science, Inc. Merton, Wis.

5. Tadych's Econofoods, Brillion, Wis.

Small Division (2-10 team members)

1. Promotions Marketing, Alpharetta, Ga.

2. St. Martin de Porres Lay Dominican Community, New Hope, Ky.

3. Hawthorne Animal Hospital, Overland Park, Ill.

4. The Stiegler Company, Inc., Green Bay, Wis.

5. Chasin A Dream Trucking, Lexington, Ky.

Go365 combines rewards and health – from physical to mental well-being. The program provides tools and support to help members live healthier lives and reduce overall health claims costs.*** For every verified, healthy action they take, members earn Points and Bucks towards rewards in the Go365 Mall, such as e-gift cards, fitness devices and apparel, charitable donations and discounts for products.

Other winning organizations include:

Jumbo Division (100+ team members)

San Bernardino City Unified School District, San Bernardino, Calif.; Public Education Health Trust, Anchorage, Alaska; The Diocese of Nashville, Nashville, Tenn.; Fond du Lac County, Fond du Lac, Wis.; M.C. Dean, Inc., Washington, D.C.; California Schools Employee Benefits Association (CSEBA), San Bernardino, Calif.; Fox Valley Technical College, Appleton, Wis.; Rite-Hite, Brown Deer, Wis.; City of Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Fla.; Hillsborough Community College, Tampa, Fla.

Large Division (51-99 team members)

Ensworth School, Nashville, Tenn.; Mequon Thiensville School District, Mequon, Wis.; Town of Mooresville, Mooresville, N.C.; Kenosha County, Kenosha, Wis.; Moraine Park Technical College, Fond du Lac, Wis.; WVA-Wisconsin Vision Associates, Burlington, Wis.; City of Nampa, Nampa, Idaho.

Medium Division (11-50 team members)

V.G. Reed, Louisville, Ky.; Borg Indak, Inc., Delavan, Wis.; Boley Centers, St. Petersburg, Fla.; Kettle Moraine School District, Wales, Wis.; Elkhorn Area School District, Elkhorn, Wis.; Murakami Manufacturing USA Inc., Campbellsville, Ky.; THC, Inc., Cumming, Ga.; Huemann Water Conditioning, Johnsburg, Ill.; ASQ, Milwaukee.

Small Division (2-10 team members)

Southern Healthcare Solutions, Collierville, Tenn.; Texas Pipe & Supply, Houston; CognosHR, Dupage, Ill.; Siepert & Co., LLP, Beloit, Wis.; SPRINGDOT INC, Cincinnati; American Bolt Corporation, New Berlin, Wis.; Atlantic Employee Screening, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; Cedar Grove Veterinary Services, Cedar Grove, Wis.; kgk enterprises I & II d/b/a Papa John's Pizza, Evansville, Ill.

_______

* $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. Maximum donation $100,000.

** Leaderboard in Go365 experience does not reflect final calculations.

*** The Go365 Wharton Study

