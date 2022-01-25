Cornerstone Healing Center Announces Growth with New Outpatient Facility and First Residential Treatment Center

Cornerstone celebrates the grand opening of two addiction treatment centers in Scottsdale

Cornerstone Healing Center, a top-rated drug and alcohol addiction treatment center in Scottsdale, has added two addiction treatment options for Arizona. They will be hosting a grand opening for their newly renovated outpatient treatment center located at 16444 N 91st St. Scottsdale, AZ on Thursday, January 27 from 11am - 2pm. The event will include a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce at 11am, free food, raffle prizes, and speeches from the CEO. In addition, they are announcing the opening of their first residential treatment center in a private Scottsdale location where residents can receive treatment for 30-90 days.

According to ADHS, in Arizona, opioid overdose deaths reached a high of 1,982 in 2020, a 45% increase from 2019. As the pandemic has taken a toll on the recovery community, there has been an increased need for residential addiction recovery programs. The new residential treatment location serves 10 patients and the renovated outpatient office has allowed Cornerstone to increase their patient capacity to 30 individuals.

"The amount of lives we're losing to addiction in Arizona is growing at a rapid pace," said Estil Wallace, CEO and founder of Cornerstone Healing Center. "By offering additional levels of care, we are positioned to help more Arizonans find recovery, which is why we made the decision to open a residential treatment center and fulfill our mission to help heal people broken by addiction."

The new residential treatment center will offer patients individual treatment options aimed at healing the mind, body and spirit. These include:

Meditation and yoga to help build discipline and focus

Group and individual therapy to aid in identifying negative behavior patterns and reprogram the way individuals react to daily life

EMDR therapy to assist in healing past trauma that can lead to addictive behavior

Nutrition education and healthy meals crafted by an on-site chef to provide clients with nutrients needed to heal from long term substance abuse

About Cornerstone Healing Center

Cornerstone Healing Center is a leading rehab center in Scottsdale, Arizona. They offer transformative drug rehab and alcohol rehab programs; Residential Rehab, Partial Hospitalization, Outpatient and Intensive Outpatient Programs, sober housing and ongoing critical support. Additionally, Cornerstone accepts most major insurance.

