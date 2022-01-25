Affinity Interactive's Daily Racing Form Launches First DRF Sportsbook in Iowa

Latest Milestone in Rollout of New Sports Betting Offering Supported by DRF Bets™ Platform

Daily Racing Form ("DRF"), a leading provider of premium data and authoritative editorial coverage to horse racing and sports enthusiasts in North America, today announced the launch of its first online sportsbook in Iowa at https://ia.drf.com/sports.

The sportsbook, which is powered by DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms, is the latest milestone in DRF's ambitious plans to scale its sports betting offering and meet growing customer demand.

Now live and available to all sports fans in Iowa, DRF offers wagers on all approved major U.S. and international sports, with multiple different bet types, including moneyline, points spread, over/under, parlays and live/in-game betting. The new DRF Sportsbook follows the launches of the DRF Sports website in September 2021 and the DRF Cash Grab free-to-play sports prediction app in October.

"The launch of our first sportsbook is a significant event for Affinity Interactive and DRF as we continue our ambitious plans to deliver a world-class, digital sports betting product to sports fans across the U.S.," said Itay Fisher, Chief Digital Officer at Affinity Interactive. "The sportsbook website and app launch represent our third major sports product rollout in recent months, and further illustrates our ambition and commitment to providing best-in-class sports betting products for customers. This is another important step as we continue to deliver on our pipeline of innovative offerings that will position us to grow our presence nationwide and take bets in every state."

"The DRF sportsbook launch is a key event for Affinity Interactive's ever-growing platform," said James Zenni, Chairman of Affinity Interactive. "Iowa was a natural choice for our first sportsbook offering given our established presence at Lakeside Casino in Osceola. As we continue to optimize and integrate our complementary land-based and interactive properties, we are highly focused on positioning our platform as the go-to sports betting destination."

DRF and its leading portfolio of brands – including DRF Bets™, DRF Sports, DRF Cash Grab and DRF en Español – are part of Affinity Interactive, an omni-channel gaming industry leader with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, with nearly one million combined customers.

About Daily Racing Form

Daily Racing Form is "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America. DRF.com provides players with the most extensive data coverage in horse racing, interactive past performances, proprietary handicapping and analytics tools, expert picks, and access to DRF Bets™.

About Affinity Interactive

Affinity Interactive is an omni-channel gaming industry leader with an expanded suite of casino and online gaming offerings. Combining leading regional casinos in Nevada, Missouri and Iowa with advanced technology, digital and media platforms, and an online betting presence, Affinity Interactive has nearly one million combined customers and is positioned to capitalize on the continued momentum in sports betting and iGaming globally. Affinity Interactive companies also include: the iconic Daily Racing Form, "America's Turf Authority since 1894" for horse racing and sports enthusiasts throughout North America; DRF Bets™, one of America's fastest-growing online and mobile wagering platforms; and DRF Sports, which provides fans with exclusive up-to-date sports betting stats, insights and analysis on all major U.S. sports and leagues. For more information, please visit www.affinityinteractive.com, www.DRF.com, bets.DRF.com and www.DRF.com/sports.

