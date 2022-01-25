KPMG LLP Utilizes SentinelOne for Cyber Incident Response Services

SentinelOne S, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced that KPMG LLP's (KPMG) Cyber Response Services team will use SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform to accelerate investigations and response to cyberattacks. KPMG is also leveraging SentinelOne for compromise assessments across its customer portfolio.
"The magnitude of cyber incidents that we encounter requires a combination of leading technology and strategic services to effectively mitigate risk," said David Nides, Principal, KPMG. "These incidents come with high pressure, compressed timelines, and the potential for significant financial and reputational losses. SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform can help accelerate the identification of and response to advanced threats."
The KPMG Cyber Security Services team has been involved in many of the most high-profile breaches worldwide. KPMG can utilize SentinelOne's Singularity XDR platform and Storyline Active Response (STAR) technology in incident response cases. SentinelOne's AI-powered technology provides threat mitigation, remediation, and ransomware rollback capabilities.
Following SentinelOne's 2021 acquisition of Scalyr, a leading cloud-scale data analytics platform powering SentinelOne XDR, KPMG is also leveraging the technology to rapidly ingest, correlate, search, and action data. This provides instant insights into endpoints anywhere in a centralized location.
"Milliseconds matter in breach situations. Incident response underscores the criticality of SentinelOne's autonomous platform, which delivers machine-speed visibility, protection, and response," said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne. "It's an honor to be included in KPMG's Cyber Security Services incident response capabilities and to enable global organizations to effectively prevent as well as respond to sophisticated attacks through and with the experts they trust."
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne's cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous platform.
