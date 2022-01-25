ObjectiveHealth Attains Scale to Validate Digital Health Models Optimizing Clinical Research Activities

ObjectiveHealth, the integrated research and digital health services company, announced today that they have attained the necessary scale to validate digital health models and optimize clinical research activities.

The breadth and diversity of ObjectiveHealth's scale has efficiently accelerated patient access, enrollment and data-curation, providing deep insight into patient health status. Leveraging point-of-care access in partnership with physicians and AI and data science applications streamlines clinical trial activities.

"We are in a position to monitor patients and receive feedback in real time, which allows our AI-enabled digital health models to learn faster and adapt more quickly," said Colleen Hoke, co-founder and CEO, ObjectiveHealth. "The adoption of digital health technologies and real-world data is critical in transforming the future of clinical research and improving efficiencies of complex trials."

ObjectiveHealth's clinical trials technology platform, coupled with their relationships with providers and integrated operations, delivers a service that accelerates traditional trial execution while having the flexibility to support hybrid and virtual decentralized research designs. Their direct access to patients in both real-world and clinical settings create opportunities to advance medical research.

"Our physician partners have been steadfast in our mission to improve patient outcomes at the point of care," said Don Lazas, MD, co-founder and chief medical officer, ObjectiveHealth. "With their support, we are providing access to new therapies and advanced diagnostics, dramatically enhancing the patient experience and creating an innovative, value-based care opportunity."

ObjectiveHealth started operating in 2018 with a vision of holistically supporting physicians and their patients at the point of care, providing a platform that prioritizes clinical research as a care option. With the addition of their clinical trials technology, ObjectiveHealth is developing risk models that identify the right patients for the right research trials.

About ObjectiveHealth

ObjectiveHealth is a leading integrated research provider partnering with physicians and healthcare organizations to establish advanced infrastructure for research programs. The company takes an innovative approach to research that aims to improve patient outcomes at the point-of-care. Utilizing proprietary technology, processes and trained on-site personnel, ObjectiveHealth delivers significant advances in the conduct of clinical research, benefiting clients and partners while providing broader care options for patients. With over 20 partnered programs across 14 states and over 300 providers, ObjectiveHealth is poised for continued growth due to the realized value of their healthcare solutions for all stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.objective.health.

About ObjectiveScreen

ObjectiveScreen is a proprietary AI technology platform created by ObjectiveHealth to extract electronic healthcare data and create data science algorithms that identify, prequalify and rank patients for clinical trials, optimizing trial performance and outcomes. ObjectiveScreen's machine learning capabilities make data inferences and continually improve algorithms over time, leading to more ideal patient identification for each succeeding trial.

