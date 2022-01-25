Seegrid to Unveil New Autonomous Lift Truck at MODEX 2022

Seegrid Palion Lift to be Debuted at Industry's Largest Trade Show
Seegrid Corporation, the leader in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling, today announced that it will be showcasing its newest autonomous lift truck, Seegrid PalionTM Lift, for the first time at MODEX, the world's largest manufacturing and supply chain trade event. From March 28 to March 31, 2022 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, MODEX attendees will be able to observe autonomous demonstrations of Seegrid Palion Lift working in tandem with other Seegrid IQ-powered automated vehicles, interact with Seegrid's Fleet Central enterprise software suite, and meet with the company's top material handling automation experts.
In Seegrid's booth, MODEX attendees will see firsthand how the company's next-generation autonomy technology, Seegrid IQ, offers enhanced perception and humanlike awareness, enabling AMRs to reliably and safely transport goods across busy factories and dynamic warehouses. Recently named the #1 Autonomous Mobile Robot Provider in the US by Interact Analysis, Seegrid robot models will demonstrate their ability to autonomously orchestrate material moves, pick and place at height, build and deplete pallet lanes, and other hands-free workflows.
"Under intense pressure to move material more efficiently and safely, with reduced labor, logistics, ecommerce, and manufacturing companies are looking for next level automation–now," said David Griffin, Seegrid's Chief Sales Officer. "We're excited to debut our first lift truck AMR at MODEX and showcase how Seegrid empowers customers to address today's complexities and gain a competitive edge."
In conjunction with Seegrid IQ-powered robots, live demonstrations will also showcase the company's enterprise software suite, Fleet Central, providing booth visitors the opportunity to monitor the AMRs with Supervisor fleet management software and maximize robotic fleet productivity with data-driven insights from Fleet Geek analytics software.
Continuing on the theme of rapidly achieving results and return on investment with mobile automation, Seegrid's Vice President of Product Jeff Christensen will present an educational seminar titled, "Predictability in an Unpredictable World: Low Risk, Flexible Automation Strategies to Create Value Today and Future-Proof Your Tomorrow." Attendees will learn low-risk strategies to quickly put mobile automation into action.
"Now more than ever, material handling automation solutions are a necessity for businesses across the supply chain to increase safety, overcome complex challenges, and continuously improve," said Christensen. "Seegrid is deeply committed to delivering automation solutions aimed at optimizing operations and helping our customers achieve their goals."
About Seegrid
Seegrid combines autonomous mobile robots, enterprise software, and best-in-class services for a complete, connected material handling automation solution. With millions of autonomous production miles driven and zero personnel safety incidents, Seegrid PalionTM AMRs are reliable, flexible, and proven. The world's largest manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics companies rely on Seegrid to automate material flow in highly complex environments. From project design through deployment, change management, user training, and data-driven consultation, material flow is both safe and optimized, accelerating automation initiatives today and into the future.
