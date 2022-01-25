Majesco Hosts Second Annual Strategic Partner Summit

Bringing system integrator partners and Majesco leadership together to share and discuss 2022 strategies and initiatives that help our customers shape the future of their business

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solution for insurance business transformation, today announced the successful completion of its second annual Strategic Partner Summit that brought together senior leadership and practitioners from over a dozen systems integrator companies, including CapGemini, Deloitte, KPMG, and PwC. The two-day virtual event provided views into Majesco's extensive portfolio of next-gen cloud platform solutions covering both the P&C and L&A insurance markets.

The event comes on the heels of Majesco's rapid and extensive expansion of its Partner Program in 2021. As of the new year, Majesco has trained more than 1000 SI resources, with more than 850 resources deployed on nearly 40 active projects.

"We made a strategic decision three years ago to heavily invest in our Partner Program to expand our market reach, go-to-market initiatives and delivery capabilities and accelerated the strategy in 2021, exceeding our goals and expectations," said Adam Elster, Majesco's Chief Executive Officer. "The rapidly changing market, product and customer needs has driven significant opportunities for our clients that together with our partners we can bring the best solutions and delivery expertise to help them be successful. The breadth of projects and success we've had together over the past year highlights the value of our strategic alliances to our clients and the market."

The Partner Summit featured sessions from Majesco's leadership team covering business and product strategy, market trends and marketing plans, sales and customer success, and delivery collaboration. Partners also heard from each of Majesco's product leaders across P&C core, L&A core, digital, data and analytics, loss control, distribution management and cloud operations regarding product updates and roadmaps.

"We are collaborating with our partners every day, but the annual Partner Summit provides us a chance to share insight on our current and future strategic plans to set the stage for even more success at the customers we are serving," said Ed Ossie, Majesco's Chief Operating Officer. "We appreciate the collaboration, support and commitment of our partners, and look forward to building on our combined successes from 2021 and accelerating how we can together expand support for our joint clients in their transformation initiatives."

Majesco is proud to team up with the best in the industry to reach new markets and support our customers as they shape the future of their business. For a complete list of Majesco partners, please visit: https://www.majesco.com/partners/.

