PCI Pal Releases Details on Annual Conference - Payments 2022: The Future of Security & CX

Global industry leaders come together to discuss evolving best practices and keeping CX at the forefront of payments

PCI Pal® PCIP, the international provider of secure payment services, today releases details on its second annual Payments conference focused on the future of security & CX in 2022. Customers, prospects, partners, and industry experts from around the world are taking part in the virtual event.

At the event, PCI Pal will be joined by other leaders in the payments, customer experience and contact center industry to share insights into market trends and innovative solutions with the goal of digging deep into the customer experience, security and payments landscape.

This year's breakout session tracks include payment futures, customer experience evolution, and the contact center today & tomorrow. A whitepaper detailing last year's key insights can be found here.

"PCI Pal has, for many years, been at the forefront of payment security, and I am delighted to invite attendees to join in the discussion around security, payments and customer experience - which, now more than ever, are becoming intrinsically linked in the eyes of the consumer. Ultimately, we want this event to provide businesses with the tools to confidently walk the fine line between secure payments and a positive customer experience," says James Barham, PCI Pal's CEO. "This event will help to shine a light on the delicate balance between these two key pieces of the puzzle and inform attendees on the future intricacies of the ever-evolving payments landscape."

The Experts and their Talk Tracks

This year, people will hear from a broad lineup of global thought leaders in the payments, security and customer experience space, including:

Jayesh Patel, International product and engineering executive, previously CPO at Vonage and current PCI PAl Advisory Committee member

Tony Gee, Security Consultant & Speaker, Pen Test Partners

Ciske Van Oosten, Head of Global Intelligence, Verizon Security Assurance Division

Neira Jones, Independent Advisor & International Speaker, National lead for payments at the FSB, and member of the PCI Pal Advisory Committee

Exact speaking lineup to be announced. Partners include Talkdesk, NICE CXone, 8x8, Freshworks, Worldpay by FIS and Vonage.

All the sessions aim to provide actionable solutions when it comes to perfecting a secure customer experience, as well as uncover the future of payments as consumer behaviors continue to shift.

The free March 3 event will kick off at 10 a.m. ET. To register, visit Payments 2022.

For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.

About PCI Pal

PCI Pal PCIP is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that empower companies to take payments securely, adhere to strict industry governance, and remove their business from the significant risks posed by non-compliance and data loss.

Its mission is to safeguard reputation and trust by providing customers with secure payment solutions for any business communications environment including voice, chat, social, email, and contact center.

PCI Pal is integrated to, and resold by, some of the worlds' leading business communications vendors, as well as major payment service providers.

PCI Pal products can be used by any size organization globally, and it is proud to work with some of the largest and most respected brands in the world.

For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/pci-pal/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005142/en/