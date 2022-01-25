DALBAR recognizes Voya for excelling in online digital planning capabilities

Annual recognition highlights company's commitment to providing solutions and technologies that help individuals reach financial goals with confidence

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA, announced today that DALBAR, Inc., an independent research firm that evaluates, audits and rates the business practices of financial institutions, has recognized the company with six separate DALBAR distinctions for communications excellence for its innovative participant website, mobile app, mobile website and online enrollment experience, as well as for its Investment Management's 529 plans and call center.

"Voya's commitment to excellence in customer experiences is evidenced by their suite of quality digital offerings afforded to online and mobile visitors, as well as quality telephone interactions facilitated by the firm's contact center representatives," said Shelley Eramo, director at DALBAR. "We'd like to once again congratulate Voya on being a DALBAR award winner for multiple customer touchpoints."

Voya was recognized by DALBAR in the following categories:

Voya's Participant Website , featuring the myOrangeMoney ® experience, was granted the 2021 DALBAR Seal of Communications Excellence for financial services communications — marking the 11th year in a row Voya has earned this honor.

, featuring the myOrangeMoney experience, was granted the 2021 DALBAR Seal of Communications Excellence for financial services communications — marking the 11th year in a row Voya has earned this honor. Voya's Mobile Website was recognized for the fourth time with the Seal of Communication Excellence.

was recognized for the fourth time with the Seal of Communication Excellence. Voya's Retirement Mobile App received the 2021 DALBAR Seal of Communications Excellence for the seventh consecutive year.

received the 2021 DALBAR Seal of Communications Excellence for the seventh consecutive year. Voya's Online Enrollment earned the 2021 Superior First Impression Seal for the third time.

earned the 2021 Superior First Impression Seal for the third time. Voya Investment Management's 529 Plans were winners of the DALBAR 2021 "Mutual Fund Service Award" for the seventh consecutive year.

were winners of the DALBAR 2021 "Mutual Fund Service Award" for the seventh consecutive year. Voya Investment Management has also been named a "Mutual Fund Service Award" winner, which recognizes those companies that consistently deliver a best-in-class telephone service experience for the seventh year in a- row.

"At Voya, we are committed to enhancing participant engagement, and we know that employees in the evolving workplace need to be supported by tools and technology that optimize their online and mobile experience." said Tom Armstrong, vice president, Customer Analytics and Insight at Voya Financial. "Having DALBAR recognize our efforts year after year is a testament to our progress and we are honored by the acknowledgement."

As an industry leader focused on the delivery of health, wealth and investment solutions to and through the workplace, Voya Financial is committed to delivering on its mission to make a secure financial future possible for all Americans — one person, one family, one institution at a time.

About Voya Financial®

Voya Financial, Inc. VOYA, is a leading health, wealth and investment company that provides products, solutions and technologies that help Americans become well planned, well invested and well protected. Serving the needs of 14.8 million individual, workplace and institutional clients, Voya is a Fortune 500 company that had $7.6 billion in revenue in 2020 and $718 billion in total assets under management and administration as of Sept. 30, 2021. Certified as a "Great Place to Work" by the Great Place to Work® Institute, Voya is purpose-driven and is equally committed to conducting business in a way that is socially, environmentally, economically and ethically responsible. Voya has earned recognition as: one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute; the No. 1-ranked financial services firm among Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for three consecutive years; a member of the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index; and a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" on the Disability Equality Index. For more information, visit voya.com. Follow Voya Financial on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter @Voya.

About DALBAR

DALBAR, Inc., is the financial community's leading independent expert for evaluating, auditing and rating business practices, customer performance, product quality and service. Launched in 1976, DALBAR has earned the recognition for consistent and unbiased evaluations of insurance companies, investment companies, registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, retirement plan providers and financial professionals. DALBAR awards are recognized as the marks of excellence in the financial community.

VOYA-RET

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005087/en/