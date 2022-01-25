Oceus Networks Promotes Jeff Harman to Chief Executive Officer

Mobile Communications Innovator Announces Promotion of Jeff Harman

Oceus Networks is excited to announce the appointment of Jeff Harman to Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Harman has served as the company's President since June 2020 and as Chief Operating Officer prior.

Oceus Networks is a leader in the provision of 5G broadband for the Department of Defense (DoD) and is expanding those offerings into the first responder and commercial markets. The company has achieved significant growth under Mr. Harman's leadership while building out its technology offerings and management team. In his expanded role, Mr. Harman will continue to drive innovation throughout the Oceus portfolio of products and services, developing and enhancing cost-effective solutions that solve clients' most complex communications problems. Mr. Harman will also focus on expanding the company's large and growing network of innovative partnerships.

Brad Antle, Oceus Networks' Executive Chairman, stated, "Oceus Networks is primed to take full advantage of its technology leadership in an expanding 5G wireless market under Jeff's stewardship."

David Battle, Board Member and Partner at Battle Investment Group, stated "We are proud to be partnered with Jeff Harman. The number of attractive use cases for secure, private broadband networks is expanding, and we expect Oceus Networks' solutions – including meaningful contributions from innovation partners – to continue improving enterprise productivity, efficiency, safety and data security under Jeff's leadership."

Prior to joining Oceus Networks, Mr. Harman worked for CACI International as a Senior Vice President Operating Group Manager, responsible for Enterprise IT and Network Solutions, and held leadership positions at Teaming Associates, BBN, and GSI. Mr. Harman served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining GSI and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Systems.

About Oceus Networks

Oceus Networks' mission is to enable our customers to securely communicate anywhere at any time. Our team of former U.S. military and telecommunications experts works to solve the unique communication and data challenges in a wide range of a commercial private networks, combat tactical, austere and emergency response situations. We develop, integrate and customize technology for delivering access to fast, reliable broadband connectivity in mission-critical operations. Our large-scale private cellular networks can be deployed rapidly and efficiently in environments where communications infrastructure is inadequate, damaged or non-existent. As a Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (C5ISR) hardware and software solutions integrator and provider, our capabilities extend even further than our deep cellular expertise. To find out more, visit www.oceusnetworks.com.

About Battle Investment Group

Battle Investment Group is an Atlanta, Georgia-based, private investment firm that seeks to support the long-term expansion and success of enterprises and management teams operating in the North American defense, government, aerospace, telecommunications, and industrial marketplaces. The firm currently manages multiple committed investment funds and employs an operating model that allows for long-term focus and commitment to its core operating principles. To find out more, visit www.battleinvestmentgroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005102/en/