impact.com Named a Market Leader in Research in Action's Partner Management Automation Report and in G2 Winter Reports

impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform driving partnerships for more than 2,000 brands, today announced that it has been named a Market Leader in Research in Action's (RIA) Partner Management Automation (PMA) Report, which surveyed over 10,000 IT and business decision makers across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Noted in the report as "driving the partnership economy forward," impact.com scored top marks on its breadth and depth of service offering and highest overall average for company strategy.
According to RIA's research, more than 40% of IT and business decision makers globally recognize that channel partners influence more than one quarter of their organization's business results. However, many of these partners are not contracted resellers or distributors. Instead these organizations have direct relationships with channel partners who introduce, influence and refer leads.
All this activity needs to be tracked, monitored and attributed automatically, but traditional PRM systems cannot support the expanding range of partner types, nor the relationships needed to drive results. impact.com addresses this need, and as RIA notes, is, "an essential toolkit for any business wanting to discover/create/manage all kinds of new partnerships in their digital business."
"It is no secret that the pandemic accelerated many companies' digital transformation initiatives, but some haven't been as successful as others," said David A. Yovanno, CEO at impact.com. "Many of those that have succeeded have a partnership strategy at the core of their overall business strategy, and have a comprehensive partnership management platform overseeing all of the partnerships behind the scenes. We agree with RIA that in 2022, there is an urgent need for companies to invest in, establish, and build on partnership strategies. We are leading that charge through our innovative offerings and market-leading position in the partnerships ecosystem."
On February 10, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT, Max Ciccotosto, Chief Product Officer of impact.com and Peter O'Neill, Research Director from RIA and author of the report, will host a webinar, What the C-suite Doesn't Know about Partnerships Could Hurt Your Business, to review the market-leading research around partnerships, explore trends and offer practical steps for success in the partnership economy. During the discussion, they will present actionable recommendations on how to mature a company's partnership IQ and provide predictions around the future of partnership technologies. Attendees will walk away with practical steps to succeed in the new partnership economy.
"Companies can no longer look at PMA as ‘business as usual' in this digital world," said Peter O'Neill. "In order to be successful, companies need to have a fully integrated partnership management platform to effectively manage the higher volumes of transactions and partners that are driving results. These functions are significant and will require the right investment in order to scale."
impact.com also ranked as market leader in the G2 Grid® for Affiliate Marketing, the G2 Grid® for Influencer Marketing Platforms, and the G2 Grid® for Partner Management. In each of the grids, G2 scores products and vendors based on reviews from its user community, and data from online sources and social networks.
For more information and to register for the webinar with RIA, click here. Please visit impact.com for more details around how impact.com can help your business drive results through partnerships.
ABOUT impact.com
impact.com, the world's leading partnership management platform, is transforming the way businesses manage and optimize all types of partnerships—including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more. The company's powerful, purpose-built platform makes it easy for businesses to create, manage, and scale an ecosystem of partnerships with the brands and communities that customers trust to make purchases, get information, and entertain themselves at home, at work, or on the go. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics and Levi's, visit www.impact.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005084/en/
