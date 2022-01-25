Landis Sets Its Sights On Florida, Expanding U.S. Presence

The Company, backed by Jay Z's Roc Nation's Arrive and Will Smith's Dreamers VC, is now available in Florida, helping residents reach homeownership

Landis, a startup that uses technology and data science to help Americans reach homeownership, today announced its expansion to five regions in Florida. Specifically, the company is now operating in the Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville markets.

Founded in 2018 by Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit, Landis is a social impact-driven company with a mission to guide renters on their unique path to homeownership. The company, which aims to take on the housing affordability crisis, helps Americans reach homeownership by leveraging technology and data science to create tailored financial plans that coach clients to mortgage eligibility.

Thanks to funding from investors including Jay Z's Roc Nation's Arrive and Will Smith's Dreamers VC, Landis has been able to continue expanding its presence across the country and is now operating in 51 markets within Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia.

"We've had our sights set on Florida for quite some time," said Cyril Berdugo, co-CEO and co-Founder of Landis. "With housing costing more than 30% of a household's income, over 70% of the state's low-income renter households are burdened by high expenses. We're thrilled to have the opportunity to help Florida residents achieve financial stability and purchase their dream homes, as we take another step toward increasing the national homeownership rate across the country."

Landis's expansion into Florida will allow the company to work closely with Florida residents to help them reach financial stability and mortgage readiness, while also tapping real estate agents in each local market. Realtors who partner with Landis can refer their clients to the Landis Homeownership program, while remaining the agent of record and generating a full commission upfront for any home purchase.

"I am excited to work with Landis to help Florida residents find their dream homes," says Tiffany Patton, a Florida-based realtor for Real Broker, LLC. "As a realtor who primarily works with first-time home buyers, a program like Landis gives my clients a level playing field in the current market climate, where inventory is low and buyers are in direct competition with enticing buyers. With Landis, homeownership can now be a tangible goal for so many people who were starting to give up!"

Landis's innovative technology, which can assess if a client will be mortgage ready in 12-24 months, allows the company to help those who have been left behind by traditional banks. Landis ensures client success by giving them a budget to pick a property purchased by Landis, which they can then move in to as a renter. This gives the client time to build capital, increase their credit score and work with a Landis coach to improve their mortgage-eligibility.

To learn more about Landis, please visit Landis.com.

About Landis

Landis helps people on their unique path to homeownership. The company allows its clients to rent the home of their dreams for up to 24 months and purchase it as soon as they are mortgage-ready. The Landis Homeownership Coaching App, which guides its users to mortgage-readiness, is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and Android users. From their headquarters in New York City and offices across the US, the Landis team is proud to be using the latest technologies to have a direct impact on its clients' financial future. Backed by Sequoia Capital, Signia Venture Partners, Radical Ventures, Dreamers VC and Arrive, a subsidiary of Roc Nation, Landis is headquartered in New York City and operates in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. For more information, visit www.landis.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005083/en/