ONELIVE Appoints New CEO, Tom West

The world's leading Shopify Plus expert and ecommerce solutions provider grows leadership team with the addition of a new Chief Executive Officer.
ONELIVE, the leading provider of ecommerce technology and services, is pleased to announce the addition of Tom West as the company's new Chief Executive Officer as part of its future growth initiatives starting January 1, 2022. Also effective January 1, ONELIVE Founder, Chris Guggenheim, has moved to a new role as Chairman.
Tom West | CEO of ONELIVE (Photo: Business Wire)
West is a career ecommerce leader who has led major sites like Dell.com, Carparts.com, JC Whitney.com and was CEO of Springbox, one of the leading digital agencies in the country.
"ONELIVE has built an amazing ecommerce platform with complementary services that is by far the market leader running over 1,000 stores for the entertainment, sports, fashion and direct-to-consumer industries. ONELIVE has delivered a 56% compounded annual growth rate over the last 5 years on its clients' stores which is nearly 3x the ecommerce industry average," said West. "I believe that there are many more artists, teams and brands looking to accelerate their ecommerce growth."
Guggenheim founded ONELIVE in 2010, helping artists create websites and online stores to sell directly to their fans. Today, the company has become the leading ecommerce solutions provider for many of the biggest names across the entertainment, fashion, sports, and direct-to-consumer industries - including KISS, Los Angeles Times, Legends Sports, and Hooters - utilizing their proprietary platform and deep experience with ecomm strategy, shipping, fulfillment, VIP experiences and on-demand printing.
"Tom is a highly experienced CEO with deep expertise in ecommerce and digital strategy," said Guggenheim. "I have complete confidence in Tom's ability to successfully lead ONELIVE into the future."
About ONELIVE:
Since 2010, ONELIVE has helped artists, brands and rights-holders in the entertainment, sports, fashion and direct-to-consumer industries generate significant revenue online using the right mix of ecommerce technology and services - including website/shop development, VIP experiences, marketing, fulfillment, shipping and on-demand printing. As the world's leading Shopify Plus expert with 1,000+ shops utilizing our unique ecommerce platform, and many of today's biggest names trusting ONELIVE with their member and fan experiences, we have the expertise and tools you need to craft the ultimate success story.
