Ole Smoky Distilleries Again the Most Visited in the World, Topping 5.7 Million Visitors In 2021

Ole Smoky Distilleries were once again the most visited distilleries in the world in 2021. According to on-premise traffic counters, the four Ole Smoky Tennessee distillery destinations welcomed more than 5.7 million visitors in 2021, up from the distilleries' previous record of 4.5 million visitors. Ole Smoky Distilleries craft both moonshine and whiskies and feature tastings for visitors every day of the week.

Ole Smoky's The Holler in Gatlinburg welcomed 2.6 million visitors, The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg welcomed 1.1 million guests, Pigeon Forge's distillery, The Barn, welcomed 1.3 million visitors, and Nashville's 6th & Peabody welcomed 0.7 million visitors in 2021.

"In 2021, Ole Smoky Distillery saw significant brand growth and more than one million additional visitors experiencing our four distilleries in Tennessee. We are proud that each year more and more people visit our distilleries to try our growing variety of quality moonshine and whiskey products," said Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. "We know that part of the increase in visitors came from our regional drive markets, as more people took to the roads last year. We are also fortunate to be in Gatlinburg, a family-friendly destination that hosted more visitors at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, more than 14 million, as well as other new local attractions. East Tennessee truly became a more desirable travel location for so many this past year."

By comparison, Ole Smoky entertains more than twice as many guests as all of Scotland's distilleries combined. According to the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA), Scotland's 134 whiskey distilleries saw 2.2 million visitors in 2021. Ole Smoky's 5.7 million visitors is more than triple the 1.7 million people who visit all of the distilleries combined on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail each year.

Each Ole Smoky distillery location includes working stills and fermentation tanks and an expansive visitor experience, including self-guided tours, moonshine and whiskey tastings, live music, and large retail shops featuring Ole Smoky moonshine, whiskey, apparel, accessories, and food.

As the largest craft distiller in the U.S., Ole Smoky Moonshine is also the No. 1 selling moonshine brand in the world and Nielsen indicates that Ole Smoky's market share is over four times that of its nearest competitor. In 2021, Ole Smoky Distillery introduced its small-batch premium whiskey brand with their first expression honoring family ties, James Ownby Reserve Tennessee Straight Bourbon Whiskey.

About Ole Smoky® Distillery LLC

Ole Smoky is one of the fastest growing spirits companies in the US and is the leading distiller of premium moonshine in the world, the leading craft distiller in the US and the first federally licensed distillery in the history of East Tennessee. Founded in 2010, Ole Smoky's roots are traced to the Smoky Mountains' earliest settlers, families who produced moonshine with enduring pride and Appalachian spirit.

Ole Smoky Distillery has been recognized for two consecutive years on the notable Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest growing private companies.

Today, Ole Smoky retails in all 50 states and over 20 countries around the world and offers more than 25 creative moonshine flavors and 17 inventive whiskey flavors. Ole Smoky can be found in liquor stores nationwide, as well as at the company's four famed distilleries in Tennessee, The Holler and The Barrelhouse in Gatlinburg, The Barn in Pigeon Forge, and 6th & Peabody in Nashville. Ole Smoky Distilleries are the most visited distilleries in the world. For more information, please visit olesmoky.com and follow Ole Smoky on social media @olesmoky.

