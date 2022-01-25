CyrusOne Embraces Environmental Transparency by Disclosing Through CDP

CyrusOne Inc. CONE, a premier global data center real estate investment trust (REIT), today announced that it has enhanced the company's commitment to environmental transparency by disclosing its environmental impact through CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world's leading environmental disclosure platform. This is CyrusOne's first year disclosing through CDP, where it completed the Climate Change and Water Security questionnaires.

In its disclosure, CyrusOne shared its progress and efforts on sustainability goals and research, highlighting CyrusOne's systematic approach to understanding and addressing the risks climate change poses to the data center industry, detailed in the company's 2021 Sustainability Report. In addition to detailed climate risk assessments, in 2021, CyrusOne expanded its industry-leading net-positive water commitment to its flagship data center in Carrollton, Texas, resulting in a 67% reduction in the facility's onsite water consumption from the prior year. In addition, the company purchased Water Restoration Credits to exceed the remaining consumption, providing benefits to regional wildlife and the local community.

Disclosing data around environmental impact is now a business norm; in 2021, over 13,000 companies worth more than 64% of global market capitalization disclosed through CDP. Over 75% of the S&P 500 disclose, and more than 590 investors with US$110 trillion in assets under management have requested environmental data from companies through CDP.

"CyrusOne has taken tremendous strides in our sustainability program over the last several years, and working with the CDP is an important milestone in our efforts. Last November, we released our annual Sustainability Report, showcasing our substantial progress in implementing energy efficient data center designs and expanding our net-positive water commitment, said Kyle Myers, Senior Director of Environmental Health, Safety & Sustainability CyrusOne. "Raising the bar for CyrusOne and reporting our progress to CDP is an important next step to take in advancing our commitment to sustainability, and in addition to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire, we're particularly proud to be the only data center REIT to disclose to CDP's newer Water Security questionnaire, underscoring the importance of water in the data center industry."

Simon Fischweicher, Head of Corporations and Supply Chains at CDP North America, commented, "Climate change poses a present and future risk to companies and their supply chains. Only by measuring environmental risks and opportunities can companies manage them now, prepare for the future and remain competitive – especially as large mainstream investors and federal policymakers increasingly push for greater transparency through disclosure. CyrusOne has taken an important first step by disclosing their environmental impact through CDP. I look forward to their continued dedication to transparency and effort in securing a net-zero, sustainable and just world."

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne CONE is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1,000 companies. A leader in hybrid-cloud and multi-cloud deployments, CyrusOne offers colocation, hyperscale, and build-to-suit environments that help customers enhance the strategic connection of their essential data infrastructure and support achievement of sustainability goals. CyrusOne data centers offer world-class flexibility, enabling clients to modernize, simplify, and rapidly respond to changing demand. Combining exceptional financial strength with a broad global footprint, CyrusOne provides customers with long-term stability and strategic advantage at scale.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 590 investors with over US$110 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Over 14,000 organizations around the world disclosed data through CDP in 2021, including more than 13,000 companies worth over 64% of global market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states and regions, representing a combined population of over 2.6 billion. Fully TCFD-aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions toward a net-zero, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

