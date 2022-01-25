The Recharge Labs, a De-Fi Protocol, Is Getting into NFT

A decentralized Finance Protocol, The Recharge starts its journey to NFT by introducing its first NFT edition, "Recharge neon car." The Recharge is an interoperability-focused project that offers cross-chain bridges and staking pools. It is a bridge between centralization and decentralization, and an attractive incentive program has been working very profoundly. It allows the generated point from centralized services to convert into cryptocurrency. All the users need to do is connect their wallet, such as MetaMask, and choose either staking or swap.

The Recharge has completed its first platform integration with South Korea's no. 1 power bank sharing service, Piggycell, and plans to expand its ecosystem to an EV-charging complex and E-bike platform later this year.

Moreover, as non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have exploded in popularity, The Recharge offers NFT.

"With demand for NFTs on the rise, we decided to launch NFT to reach our users' needs and expand the ecosystem," The Recharge CMO Ethan Kang said.

The Recharge NFT projects started to boost RCG ecosystem, The Recharge's native token, which will be listed on Bibox on January 26th, 2022.

The total supply of The Recharge NFT, also known as Recharge neon car, is 1,000 and it consists of 31 parts with 5 different sections which generate only 80 top tier NFTs with unique benefits.

All users who hold legendary, unique, and super rare will receive a special NFT drop and be whitelisted for the 2nd edition minting. Plus, legendary will airdrop at least USD 1,600.

More Info: https://medium.com/therecharge/announcement-unveiling-of-the-recharge-nft-4667828d22ae

The Recharge CMO Ethan Kang said, "The Recharge project started to build a long-term sustainable decentralized ecosystem that supports users' needs and demands in an electric power charging ecosystem in rewards. The Recharge will eventually be a core of the ecosystem for users to control their own rewards and assets."

The Recharge NFT launches on January 27th, 2022, at 00:00 UTC.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005066/en/