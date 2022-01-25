CyberSheath Federal Enclave Delivers Cybersecurity Compliance for Federal Contractors

CyberSheath Services International, the largest Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) managed service vendor, has introduced a new service that provides all federal contractors with a cost-effective, scalable solution to meet cybersecurity requirements across security, IT, and compliance.
Federal Enclave is both a common-sense approach to protecting data amid ever-increasing cybersecurity requirements and the most comprehensive Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement (DFARS) compliant enclave. It ensures users that handle sensitive data always have secure access to an out-of-the-box compliant environment, secured and managed by CyberSheath. Based on Microsoft Azure, Federal Enclave can be situationally deployed on any of Azure's cloud platforms or on premises.
"Cybersecurity compliance requirements for federal contractors are increasing rapidly, and the complexity and cost is beyond the reach of many contractors," said Eric Noonan, CEO of CyberSheath. "The government has shown a clear-eyed commitment to enforcing cybersecurity mandatory minimums and that is why we created the Federal Enclave, to help federal contractors protect and defend their corporate networks and achieve compliance. We've made it cost effective for federal contractors to comply with requirements like CMMC and NIST 800-171."
Federal Enclave is available to all federal contractors to speed adoption of cybersecurity requirements, eliminate the complexity of compliance, and reduce cost in one easily accessible environment.
The DoD was the first federal entity to roll out mandatory minimums for cybersecurity with CMMC in 2020, and recently released a simplified, updated version with CMMC 2.0, and it's expected that all federal agencies will eventually require cybersecurity compliance for federal contractors.
Federal Enclave adheres to CMMC v1.02 and v2.0 as well as DFARS 252.204-7012, limits organizational controlled unclassified information (CUI) data sprawl, and controls role-based allowances to CUI. The new service includes:
- Fixed prices and no hidden fees
- First-ever CMMC Compliance-as-a-Service "dashboard cockpit" arms customers with information about current compliance status, security threat landscape and incident levels, and supply chain assessment
- Options for facilitated self-attestation
CyberSheath has helped more than 500 clients discover their compliance starting point and roadmap. Federal Enclave simplifies adherence to the difficult cybersecurity business requirements and puts CyberSheath in your corner to ensure compliance. Register for CyberSheath's webinar to launch Federal Enclave at 12 p.m. EST on Feb. 23.
About CyberSheath Services International, LLC
Established in 2012, CyberSheath is one of the most experienced and trusted IT security services partners for the U.S. defense industrial base. From CMMC compliance to strategic security planning to managed security services, CyberSheath offers a comprehensive suite of offerings tailored to clients' information security and regulatory compliance needs. Learn more at www.cybersheath.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005037/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.