Alira Health Expands its Digital Health Portfolio with the Acquisition of Self Care Catalysts

Furthers Alira Health's Commitment to Empower Patients on their Healthcare Journey

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a global healthcare consulting and technology firm, announced that it has acquired Self Care Catalysts, Inc., a digital health company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Self Care Catalysts focuses on patients and puts them at the center of human networks, technology, and science. Self Care Catalysts' digital health platform, Health Storylines™, helps patients gain an intimate understanding of their health journey while managing their conditions and generating clinical and real-world evidence along the way. Health Storylines enables over 120,000 patients to be active and informed owners of their healthcare data across more than thirty major therapeutic areas. This is Alira Health's third patient-centric digital health acquisition in the last four months and the first in North America.

"Today, it's more important than ever to give patients and their care-giving circles the ability to map their own healthcare journeys. Self Care Catalysts derives their success from putting patients first and then extending their platform to help pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech clients streamline their efforts to bring new medicines and devices to market through direct patient access for Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) and Real World Evidence (RWE)," said Gabriele Brambilla, co-founder and CEO of Alira Health. "The acquisition of Self Care Catalysts is a strategic addition to our growing global portfolio of patient-centric technologies, making Alira Health a leading player in North America and Europe in DCT and patient-centric RWE solutions with over 150 studies run in partnership with over 250,000 patients."

"Health Storylines helps patients make sense of their healthcare journey through meaningful data that they own and control. Patients choose to donate or share their data for a good cause, whether it is for clinical research, to inform policy makers, to seek help from their care providers with holistic data for better treatment planning, or simply to gain peace of mind," said Grace Almendras-Castillo, Founder and CEO of Self Care Catalysts. "We share Alira Health's mission to humanize healthcare and are pleased to become part of a company poised to transform healthcare."

Self Care Catalysts' co-founders Grace Almendras-Castillo and Jared Adams will assume leadership roles at Alira Health in the development of digital patient and consumer health solutions in North America.

About Self Care Catalysts

Self Care Catalysts is a patient-driven clinical and real-world evidence, analytics and digital therapeutics company designed to inform care management, treatment decisions, product life cycle management and behavior change interventions. More information may be obtained at https://www.selfcarecatalysts.com and https://www.healthstorylinescreator.com.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international patient-centric and technology-enabled advisory firm whose mission is to humanize healthcare. We work with healthcare and life sciences organizations looking for support across their entire solutions lifecycle. From development to medical care, we complement our clients' expertise with a full spectrum of services including research and clinical development solutions, technology-powered consulting, and real-world evidence.

Our integrated and multidisciplinary team of over 500 scientists, strategists, economists, clinicians, and biostatisticians collaborate across our North American, European, and Asian offices and advise 80% of the top 50% of MedTech companies and 50% of the top 50% of Pharma companies.

Learn more at https://www.alirahealth.com/.

