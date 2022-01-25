BigTime Software Named One of the Top 100 Small Businesses in 2020/2021 by Best of Small Business Awards

The Best of Small Business Awards recognize and celebrate the best small- to mid-sized business visionaries across the country

BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for professional services firms, has been named to the Top 100 Small Businesses in the 2020/2021 Best of Small Business Awards. The firm ranked at #75 on the list.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Best of Small Business Awards for all our team's hard work and dedication to providing industry-leading customer service over the past two years," said Brian Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software. "During this time, our team was able to launch BigTime's new payment processing feature, BigTime Wallet, and complete new integrations with both HubSpot and Sage Intacct, a leading cloud financial management system. Most importantly though, we were able to guide our customers through the transition of remote work, and offer solutions to make their lives easier."

The Best of Small Business Awards is one of the largest annual business recognition programs in the U.S. Its stature in the business community has grown in conjunction with the recognition and respect its annual awards have garnered in recognizing small businesses across the country from all industries.

This award follows several accolades for BigTime Software in 2021, including recognition by BuiltIn's 2021 Best Places to Work Awards and BuiltIn Chicago's 21 Companies to Watch of 2021. Additionally, BigTime was recognized by Legal Tech in 2021 as the Cloud-Based Practice Management Platform of the Year. G2's Grid® Report for Professional Services Automation has also continued to award BigTime for the fourth year in a row as the leader in PSA, Billing, Time Tracking, and Expense Management categories.

ABOUT BIGTIME SOFTWARE, INC.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from accounting, engineering, and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime's cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

