SenecaGlobal Announces Record Annual Growth and Expansion in 2021

Realizes 30% Growth Catalyzed by New Focus on Small and Mid-sized Businesses Driving Innovation in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Software

SenecaGlobal, a leader in software development, managed services and technical advisory services, announced it has achieved record company growth over the past twelve months. The company attributes the growth to its new strategy focused on the underserved Small to Midsized Businesses (SMBs) in the healthcare and biomedical, manufacturing and industrial and independent software vendors (ISV) markets.

The strategy produced growth in three key areas:

A 30 percent increase in year-over-year revenue

Tripling of the new client base

A 10x increase in the sales pipeline

To support demand for services, SenecaGlobal grew its workforce by about 20 percent in the past year in its offices in the U.S. and India.

Economic stressors — like COVID-19 — are often the biggest drivers for creativity and innovation. In response to the pandemic and other market forces, nimble SMBs are leading the way with disruptive technology solutions, which has triggered demand for expert services to design, deploy and manage new applications, optimize existing deployments and accelerate the migration to the cloud. SenecaGlobal's refreshed strategy enables SMBs to accelerate their innovation by providing domain expertise, dedicated resources with hard-to-find technical skills and cloud expertise.

"SenecaGlobal is in hypergrowth mode and well-positioned to continue on this path," said Ed Szofer, CEO, co-founder and president, SenecaGlobal. "By sharpening our focus on SMBs with a heightened emphasis on ISVs, healthcare technology innovators and manufacturing/logistics firms, we are well-positioned to solve complex technology issues for our clients, enabling them to devote their attention to business operations and strategy."

The company brought in seasoned technology executive, Mike O'Malley as SVP of Strategy to drive and manage this approach. O'Malley has been in product development for 20+ years, leading development, product management, marketing and M&A in the tech space.

Other Key Achievements in 2021

Healthcare and Biomedical Practice— In December 2021, SenecaGlobal launched a dedicated Healthcare and Biomedical practice committed to helping SMBs drive innovation in healthcare technology. The practice is led by newly appointed Shawna Koch Mishael, RN, MBA, who comes to SenecaGlobal from EPAM Systems, where she led a healthcare business unit.

JD Edwards (JDE) World Migration Acceleration Program — With JDE World Premier and Extended support plans expiring soon, SenecaGlobal announced a well-received two-day audit program to help JDE World customers quickly and economically scope time-sensitive migration plans. The program takes advantage of SenecaGlobal's deep experience with JDE and other enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms in a practice managed by Trudy Sturino, director of global ERP solutions.

Awards — SenecaGlobal's emphasis on a workplace culture that encourages innovation and employee development was recognized by Great Places to Work® with a Best Workplaces in Asia™ 2021 award and by the Confederation of Indian Industry as "Best Kaizen Practicing Organization - 2021."

SenecaGlobal also worked closely with its client In-telligent to develop the BuzzBell messaging platform recognized as one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2021.

About SenecaGlobal

Founded in 2007, SenecaGlobal is a global leader in software development and management. Services include software product development, application software development, enterprise cloud and managed services, quality assurance and testing, security, operations, help desk, technology advisory services, and more. The company's agile team consists of world-class information technologists and business executives across industries, ensuring that we provide clients with a strong competitive advantage.

SenecaGlobal is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has a state-of-the-art software development and management center in Hyderabad, India. The company is certified as a Great Place to Work® and is ISO 9001 certified for quality and ISO 27001 certified for security.

