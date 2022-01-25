Strategas Launches Two New Thematic Exchange Traded Funds

Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) and Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) are designed to leverage the firm's industry-leading macro research to identify and capitalize on shifts in thematic momentum

Strategas Asset Management, the investment advisory arm of Strategas, one of the world's leading institutional macro research providers, is today announcing the launch of two unique investment solutions:

SAMT is an actively managed fund that leverages Strategas' research-driven approach to drive a holistic thematic rotation strategy, focused on those macro themes around which the Strategas team has the highest conviction. The Fund will invest in three to five such themes at any given time, expressing the portfolio management team's views through U.S.-listed stocks across market capitalizations which meet certain liquidity parameters.

"Investors have no shortage of choices when it comes single-theme ETFs, but to this point there has been a marked lack of approaches that leverage thematic rotation," said Jason DeSena Trennert, Chairman and CIO with Strategas Asset Management and Lead Portfolio Manager for the Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF. "With SAMT, investors have a dynamic new tool that will leverage our latest research and insights around some of the most meaningful economic trends and how they're shaping and reshaping different parts of the market, with an active rotation component that may potentially make the fund a key all-weather building block in a diversified equity portfolio."

SAGP is an actively managed global equity fund that combines Strategas' proprietary super-cyclical "lobbying intensity" framework with the portfolio management team's recommended asset allocation approach. The result is a global portfolio focused on those public policy initiatives at the U.S. federal government level viewed as having the greatest potential positive impact on corporate profits with tactical tilts toward the most favorable equity sleeves, such as large-cap versus small-cap, domestic versus international, and more.

"Successful lobbying efforts can drive beneficial policy outcomes, giving certain industries and companies operational and strategic benefits that produce meaningful long-term impacts on equity performance" added Nicholas Bohnsack, CEO of Strategas Asset Management and Portfolio Manager with both SAMT and SAGP.

"However, we currently find ourselves in the most politically volatile period since the end of the U.S. Civil War, with the party in power having changed in seven of the last eight election cycles," said Dan Clifton, Partner, Head of Policy Research and Lead Portfolio Manager for SAGP. That makes it even more important to identify companies building a long-term public affairs program to withstand and succeed in the constantly changing political environment. That is exactly what we have looked to provide with the launch of SAGP."

Both ETFs are listed on the NYSE Arca and carry total expense ratios of 0.65%.

The Strategas investment team is comprised of 17 analysts who combined have more than 200 years of experience researching the impact of changes in the macro economy and to public policy on the capital markets. Messrs. Trennert and Bohnsack are joined in managing SAMT and SAGP by Dan Clifton, Partner & Head of Policy Research with Strategas and Lead PM for SAGP, and other senior team members including Ryan Grabinski, Managing Director; Courtney Rosenberger, Managing Director; and Gerald Hendricks, Director & Senior Portfolio Analyst.

"Taking an active approach with SAMT and SAGP is key for bringing these investment approaches to market in the most robust way and allows us to leverage insights and expertise from across our industry-leading macro research team," added Mr. Trennert. "We're thrilled to be entering the ETF space with SAMT and SAGP and look forward to telling the stories behind these funds to institutional investors, advisors and more."

For more information on these new funds and Strategas Asset Management, please click https://strategasetfs.com/

ABOUT STRATEGAS

Founded in 2006, Strategas Securities, is a global institutional broker-dealer. The Firm provides macro research, capital market and corporate advisory services, and financial products to institutional investors and corporate executives in more than twenty countries around the world.

Strategas Asset Management is a research-driven manager of macro-thematic investment strategies, founded to create a suite of managed strategies to assist institutional investors, family offices, and financial advisors with implementing the tactical and thematic idea generation of Strategas' macro-oriented research. As of December 2021, Strategas Asset Management has approximately $760 million in AUM/A.

Strategas Securities, LLC and Strategas Asset Management, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Baird Financial Group.

Disclosures

STRATEGAS GLOBAL POLICY / STRATEGAS MACRO THEMATIC

Carefully consider each Fund's investment objectives, risk, and charges and expenses. This and other information can be found in the Fund's summary or full prospectus which can be obtained by calling (855) 457-3637 or by visiting strategasetfs.com. Please read the prospectus, carefully before investing.

Each Fund is new and has a limited operating history.

Strategas Asset Management, LLC serves as the investment advisor for each Fund and Vident Investment Advisory, LLC serves as a sub advisor to each Fund. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (SIDCO), which is not affiliated with Strategas Asset Management, LLC or any of its affiliates.

Shares of any ETF are generally bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal.

In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, the Strategas Global Policy Opportunities ETF (SAGP) is subject to lobbying focused investment risk. The adviser's investment process utilizes lobbying intensity as the primary input when selecting investments for the Fund's portfolio and does not consider an investment's traditional financial metrics. The Fund may underperform other funds that select investments utilizing more traditional investment metrics. The Fund may also focus its investments in a particular country or geographic region outside the U.S. and may be more susceptible to economic, political, regulatory or other events or conditions affecting issuers and countries within that country or geographic regions well as risks of increased volatility and lower trading volume.

In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, the Strategas Macro Thematic Opportunities ETF (SAMT) is subject to macro-thematic trend investing strategy risk. Therefore, the value of the Fund may decline if, among other reasons, macro-thematic trends believed to be beneficial to the Fund do not develop as anticipated or maintain over time, or the securities selected for inclusion in the Fund's portfolio do not perform as anticipated.

Both funds may be more heavily invested in particular sectors and may be especially sensitive to factors and economic risks that specifically affect those sectors.

