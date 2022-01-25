FulcrumAir Proudly Welcomes Greg Newara to the Team

Greg Newara joins the FulcrumAir team bringing over 25 years of experience in the utility industry. His professional profile includes General Electric, NextEra Energy, and Shermco Industries as well as having served on multiple boards, such as the UPMG and United Way. Greg joins the team as Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development where he will utilize his depth of knowledge and business relationships to help FulcrumAir drive existing services and introduce new robotic technology into the utility sector.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005048/en/
Greg Newara - Executive VP of Sales & Business Administration FulcrumAir Corp (Photo: Business Wire)
"Greg has the background, energy, and commitment to help FulcrumAir present its industry-leading robotic technology to the utilities, EPCs, and line contractors; all of whom are striving to increase safety and efficiency and reduce costs in this period of rapidly accelerating change in the powerline industry," says Patrick Arnell, CEO.
"There is tremendous opportunity in the utility market for FulcrumAir. This is an exciting time for us to grow in the expanding utility sector and I am thrilled to be a part of this incredible team. My experience and relationships will help expand FulcrumAir's presence in the utility market sector," says Newara.
FulcrumAir is the industry leader in introducing robotic technology to the powerline industry. We currently work with a variety of major corporations within the industry utilizing our family of LineFlys and industrial heavy-lifting drones to install Bird Flight Diverters. Additional robotic devices are under development.
For more information please do not hesitate to contact either party below.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005048/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.