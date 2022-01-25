Exceptional Client Success Brings 100% Renewal Rate for Ignite Sales Customer Engagement Platform

More 2021 Success is Realized as 53% of Clients Purchased Additional Services

Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer and member engagement technology, reports that the success of its clients with its customer engagement cloud platform resulted in a 100% customer renewal rate, and 53% of customers contracting for additional services from Ignite in 2021. Ignite's solutions enable retail banking clients to deepen relationships with their customers. Ignite's intelligent conversation guides enable banks and credit unions to provide tailored conversations that discover customers and members' unique needs in an empathetic manner and deliver personal, accurate, and consistent product recommendations. As a result, customers and members are guided to the right solutions fulfilling their needs wherever they are, 24/7.

Banks and credit unions gain unprecedented insight from decision-making sales and marketing data gathered during member conversations on product and bankers' performance that allows them to enhance product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Additionally, Ignite's sophisticated analytics analyzes all conversation data and gives decision-makers visibility into real-time customer trends.

"Ignite's retail banking customers are exceeding expectations with our intelligent conversation guides. Our customers find they are able to significantly deepen their client relationships and monetize digital engagement, compelling them to renew and expand their contracts with Ignite at record rates," said George Noga, CEO of Ignite Sales. "Ignite's technology empowers bankers, both new and experienced to increase sales opportunities and be more productive."

Ignite has also achieved several significant milestones in 2021, including:

New Strategic Alliance: To expand Ignite Sales' distribution channel and further its growth, Ignite entered into a strategic alliance with Vericast that allows Vericast to sell Ignite Sales' powerful technology as part of its line of account acquisition solutions and branded as Account Advisor - powered by Ignite Sales.

Remote Banker Recognized for Innovation: Business Intelligence Group named Ignite Sales' Remote Banker, which allows bankers to engage from wherever whenever for greater employee retention and improved customer experience, Product of the Year in the 2021 Sales and Marketing Technology Awards program, also known as The Sammys.

New Executive Hire: To support the rapid adoption of Ignite's customer engagement platform, the company appointed Fintech expert G. Kenneth Patrick to Chief Growth Officer.

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to increase new account open rates, with elevated customer satisfaction. Its customer engagement platform builds customized, dynamic, customer-facing conversation guides for financial institutions that discover customer financial needs and generate highly accurate account recommendations that address each customer's precise needs and circumstances. For over 20 years, banks and credit unions have been boosting the financial wellness of their customers and members with Ignite, resulting in 40% improved customer satisfaction, 100% accurate recommendations, and up to 150% growth in sales. All conversations are captured and leveraged by award-winning analytics that delivers decision-making data to bank management to improve product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com on LinkedIn and Twitter @IgniteSales.

