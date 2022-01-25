Hybrid Employees Prioritize Health and Wellness More Than Ever, According to New Ergotron Report

Survey of 1,000 full-time workers reveals employees are experiencing mental health benefits as the result of hybrid work

A new report from Ergotron highlights that as workers have become more acclimated to hybrid and remote office environments since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, they are experiencing benefits to their physical and mental well-being. Released today, "The Evolving Office: Empower Employees to Work Vibrantly in 2022," reveals that 56 percent of employees report improvements to their mental health as a result of the hybrid work environment, among other key benefits including better work-life balance and more physical activity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005089/en/

New Ergotron survey explores the impact of remote and hybrid work on employee wellness, engagement, and productivity. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The survey of 1,000 full-time office workers in the U.S. was conducted on behalf of Ergotron by research firm Vanson Bourne, and uncovers how hybrid and remote work have impacted employees, showing that the link between hybrid work, employee engagement and productivity may be stronger than previously believed.

"Promoting health and wellness among employees can improve well-being and productivity," said Chad Severson, CEO of Ergotron. "Over the past two years, employees have adapted to the hybrid and remote work landscape—and they now prefer it. As employers look to attract and retain talent, focusing on practices that promote well-being and help employees thrive wherever they work will be critical."

The Evolving Office includes a number of key insights for business leaders as they look to support health and wellness and build strong company cultures. Additional key findings include:

Hybrid workplace models have empowered employees to reclaim physical health. Three-quarters of respondents (75%) stated that they move more frequently and have a more active workstyle when working remotely.

Three-quarters of respondents (75%) stated that they move more frequently and have a more active workstyle when working remotely. Despite more physical freedom beyond the traditional office walls, employees are largely sedentary. Respondents spend five out of eight working hours per day in a seated position.

Respondents spend five out of eight working hours per day in a seated position. Work-life balance is more important than ever. Two-thirds (66%) of respondents say that emphasizing work-life balance is vital in improving company culture in a post-pandemic environment.

Two-thirds (66%) of respondents say that emphasizing work-life balance is vital in improving company culture in a post-pandemic environment. Providing comfortable working environments can drive employee affinity and improve company culture. Of the workers surveyed, 62% say that improved workspaces with more comfortable, ergonomic furniture are important in improving company culture.

Of the workers surveyed, 62% say that improved workspaces with more comfortable, ergonomic furniture are important in improving company culture. Continuing to embrace flexibility is essential. Most employees (88%) agree that the flexibility to work from home or the office has increased their job satisfaction.

"The pandemic posed new challenges for employees and early data suggested an alarming impact to physical and mental health," said Betsey Banker, a wellness educator. "It's encouraging that employees are trying to prioritize their workday well-being and a reminder that organizations can play a powerful role by supporting ergonomic furniture and movement-friendly policies."

More detailed findings from the survey can be found in Ergotron's eBook, "The Evolving Office: Empower Employees to Work Vibrantly in 2022," available here.

Methodology

Ergotron commissioned independent technology market research specialist Vanson Bourne to undertake the quantitative research upon which the report is based. A total of 1000 office workers based in the U.S. were interviewed. Respondents were aged 18 and over, working full time in organizations of all sizes. Respondents were from all public and private sectors.

About Ergotron

Ergotron, Inc. is a global company focused on improving how people work, learn, play and care for others. Using human-centered design principles and the Technology of Movement™, Ergotron builds products and custom solutions that help people thrive in healthcare, education and contract furniture environments, and in office settings, both at home and on-site.

Through its 40-year history, Ergotron has served as an innovative industry leader known for professional-grade products and customer-obsessed service. The company has earned more than 200 patents and established a growing portfolio of award-winning brands including WorkFit®, CareFit™, LearnFit® and JŪV™. Ergotron is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with a presence in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.ergotron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005089/en/