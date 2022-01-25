Managed IT Firms CompuVision Systems Inc. and VC3 Announce Merger

VC3, a market-leading managed service provider serving municipalities and commercial businesses across 22 U.S. states, announced today a merger with CompuVision, a Canadian information technology management and consulting firm who provides services to small, medium, and large businesses. The combination of VC3 and CompuVision will create a North American leader in IT management and cybersecurity services.

The partnership is sparked by a decade of trust and shared collaboration between both companies and lays a strong foundation for continued leadership within the technology industry. The deal allows for expanded operations across the Canada-U.S. border, a wider array of professional services, and deeper technical expertise to clients in both countries—creating a stronger team serving as one organization.

Sandy Reeser, VC3's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Over the past 30 years, CompuVision has been dedicated to putting their clients first. We both share a passion for creating solutions that allow our clients to focus on their organizations rather than IT. This combination of two like-minded companies broadens VC3's ability to offer world-class IT services with a deep focus on data security to all clients across all states in the U.S. as well as across Canada."

The merger will deepen the combined knowledge and experience available from both companies. In today's fast-paced digital world, that expertise is invaluable.

"Our priority is supporting our clients in navigating the increasingly complex IT landscape so they can keep their focus on continued growth and success. As our clients grow, we must be able to keep pace with their needs, which requires complex tools and resources along with a team of experienced professionals," said CompuVision CEO Ryan Vestby. "Each of our teams brings with it complementary specializations and expertise so that we can continue to lead the way. Everyone wins when the strengths of two companies come together."

The companies will continue to operate under their respective names during an integration period before combining their operations under the VC3 brand. VC3 Chief Executive Officer Sandy Reeser will continue as CEO, while CompuVision CEO Ryan Vestby and President David Bridges will hold the positions of Chief Growth Officer and President, respectively.

"This partnership is a natural next step for us as we continue to grow and adapt to a more complex information technology landscape," said CompuVision President David Bridges. "We are excited and looking forward to plotting the course for the future, together as one business."

About CompuVision:

CompuVision is an IT management and consulting company that leverages technological innovations for small, medium and large businesses. Experience more savings, more security and more productivity backed up by long-term strategic planning, support and anticipation of all our clients' needs. You can learn more at compuvision.biz

About VC3:

VC3 is a leading managed services provider with a focus on municipal government and mid-market businesses. Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, VC3 forms partnerships with organizations to achieve their technology goals and harness their data. In addition to providing comprehensive managed IT solutions, VC3 offers cybersecurity, cloud services, website design, custom application development, and business intelligence services. Visit www.vc3.com to learn more.

