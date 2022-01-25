Wells Fargo & Company Announces Final Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offer by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Wells Fargo & Company WFC today announced the final results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ("Wells Fargo Securities"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, which commenced on Jan. 18, 2022, to purchase any and all of the securities of Wells Fargo & Company listed in the table below (the "Securities"). The Offer expired on Jan. 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated Jan. 18, 2022.

Wells Fargo Securities has accepted for purchase $926,692,000 aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has also advised that an additional $4,595,000 aggregate principal amount of Securities remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Wells Fargo Securities will pay approximately $952,500,372 (excluding accrued and unpaid interest) for the Securities accepted for purchase, excluding Securities subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Wells Fargo Securities expects to make payment for the accepted Securities in same-day funds today, Jan. 25, 2022 (or Jan. 27, 2022 for Securities tendered by guaranteed delivery). The aggregate principal amount of Securities accepted for purchase is set forth in the table below.

Title of Securities CUSIP Number Principal Amount

Outstanding Principal Amount Tendered

at Expiration Date and

Accepted for Purchase Principal Amount

Subject to

Guaranteed

Delivery

Procedures 3.45% Subordinated Notes

due February 13, 2023 94974BFJ4 $2,000,000,000 $926,692,000 $4,595,000

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company WFC is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

