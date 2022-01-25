Wells Fargo & Company Announces Final Results of Any and All Cash Tender Offer by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary

Wells Fargo & Company WFC today announced the final results of the previously announced cash tender offer (the "Offer") by Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ("Wells Fargo Securities"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, which commenced on Jan. 18, 2022, to purchase any and all of the securities of Wells Fargo & Company listed in the table below (the "Securities"). The Offer expired on Jan. 24, 2022, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time (the "Expiration Date"). The Offer was made solely pursuant to the Offer to Purchase (the "Offer to Purchase") and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery, each dated Jan. 18, 2022.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005486/en/
Facade of a Wells Fargo bank branch in Manhattan (Photo: Wells Fargo)
Wells Fargo Securities has accepted for purchase $926,692,000 aggregate principal amount of Securities validly tendered and not validly withdrawn prior to the Expiration Date, according to information provided by D.F. King & Co., Inc., the tender and information agent for the Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. has also advised that an additional $4,595,000 aggregate principal amount of Securities remain subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Wells Fargo Securities will pay approximately $952,500,372 (excluding accrued and unpaid interest) for the Securities accepted for purchase, excluding Securities subject to guaranteed delivery procedures. Wells Fargo Securities expects to make payment for the accepted Securities in same-day funds today, Jan. 25, 2022 (or Jan. 27, 2022 for Securities tendered by guaranteed delivery). The aggregate principal amount of Securities accepted for purchase is set forth in the table below.
|
Title of Securities
|
CUSIP Number
|
Principal Amount
|
Principal Amount Tendered
|
Principal Amount
|
3.45% Subordinated Notes
|
94974BFJ4
|
$2,000,000,000
|
$926,692,000
|
$4,595,000
D.F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as the tender agent and information agent. Requests for documents may be directed to D. F. King & Co., Inc. by telephone at 212-269-5550 (banks and brokers) or 1-800-967-4607 or e-mail at wfc@dfking.com. Questions regarding the Offer may be directed to Wells Fargo Securities at 704-410-4759 or collect at 1-866-309-6316 or e-mail at liabilitymanagement@wellsfargo.com.
This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to sell any Securities.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company WFC is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is the leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 37 on Fortune's 2021 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
News Release Category: WF-CF
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005486/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.