HRIS Leader, Lucca, Partners with Mindee to Launch a Procurement Offering to Enhance Business Productivity

Through leveraging Mindee's state-of-the-art OCR capabilities, Lucca is providing customers with an improved HR and internal management process experience

Mindee, the API-first platform designed for developers to automate document-understanding and OCR tasks within their software, and Lucca, a European leader in HRIS, announced today their continued partnership as they embark on launching Lucca's new solution, Cleemy Procurement.

In partnership with Mindee, Lucca now provides a new procurement solution that focuses on automating the tedious Purchase to Pay process. The hallmark of this product is the hassle-free handling of gaps between requisitions, deliveries, and invoices, thanks to an elaborate and automated accounting logic. Lucca relies on Mindee's state-of-the-art document understanding API, which gives the core capability needed to build a modern, intuitive, and user-centric product that simplifies administrative processes. Having externalized this core layer of the software, Lucca has been in an ideal position to dedicate resources to bridge the gap between HR and Finance for midmarket companies. Lucca now provides both teams with a unified suite of tools to minimize manual-intensive tasks.

"After years of having a successful partnership, we knew we could trust Mindee for the OCR component of Cleemy Procurement," said Vincent Porcel, Head of Finance Products and Partner at Lucca. "At Lucca, we take pride in our expertise in designing HR and finance software. OCR technology, while an important feature, is not our core business. Relying on Mindee to extract the data from our customers' documents, while we focus on what we do best is a sensible move."

For years, the invoice and procurement software market has focused on serving small businesses and enterprises, leaving a huge gap for midsize organizations. Through the integration with Mindee, Lucca is offering a Purchase-to-Pay SaaS tailored to deliver cost efficiencies by streamlining processes and providing structured, high-quality data. Leveraging automation to enhance productivity which results in faster data entries, high reliability, and discrepancy detection.

"We are thrilled to see our partnership with Lucca grow and are proud to provide them with the technology that enables them to keep expanding and building a modern solution uniquely designed to address their user's needs," said Jonathan Grandperrin, Co-Founder & CEO of Mindee. "We believe the strong OCR capabilities that Mindee provides and Lucca's deep knowledge supporting HR and Finance helps deliver the right tools to support all sorts of administrative processes."

After a long-standing partnership, Lucca continues to trust Mindee to provide solutions tailored for both HR and finance systems covering most of a company's processes. Lucca previously worked with ABBYY, one of the most trusted and recognized document processing companies, until 2018, when the company shifted to leverage Mindee's capabilities, initially for their expense management API. Throughout the partnership, Lucca has seen great results and feedback from their end-users, with 85% using the OCR feature powered by Mindee API to create expenses, compared to 45% before the implementation - now roughly 200,000 people create automated expenses every month. Lucca end-users are now saving time and money that was previously lost to hassle, errors, and redundancies in their admin processes.

About Mindee

Mindee brings document understanding and OCR capabilities to every software developer globally by packaging its deep learning algorithms behind realtime, standard web APIs. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, U.S. and Paris, France, the company serves the finance, research, insurance, government, healthcare, and logistics industries with state-of-the-art software for the developer community. Backed by venture capitalists including GGV Capital, Alven, Serena Capital, Venture Capital BPI France, as well as executive standouts from the application development industry, Mindee is well-positioned to take advantage of the robotics process automation trend. For more information visit us at: mindee.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter.

About Lucca

Lucca develops SaaS solutions to optimize administrative and HR processes. With more than 4,400 clients and 800,000 users, Lucca is a mid-market company leader. The company designs software solutions that provide simple answers to specific needs: leave and absences management, expense reports, dematerialization of HR files, online pay slip distribution, and time tracking. Lucca's goal is to increase productivity while providing you with a simple, efficient, and user-friendly experience. For more information visit us at: www.lucca-hr.com

