OneRail Recognized in Retail CIO Radar 2022

Named a Last Mile Delivery Leader in Annual List of Innovative and Transformative Retail Technology Solution Providers

OneRail, the delivery fulfillment solution combining leading technology with the intuition and know-how of skilled personnel to streamline last mile workflow, has been recognized by Retail Today magazine as a leader in the Last Mile Delivery category in Retail CIO Radar 2022, a first-of-its kind annual list of the world's most innovative and transformative retail technology solution providers.

OneRail was named a Last Mile Delivery Leader in the Annual List of Innovative and Transformative Retail Technology Solution Providers. OneRail's last mile delivery solution provides 100% visibility and reduces shipping time and cost for a responsive customer experience. OneRail's national Logistics Partner Network is unmatched among last mile delivery solutions, with more than 8.2 million couriers across 220 major U.S. cities. Learn more at OneRail.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

According to Retail Today Managing Editor John Mathews, Retail CIO Radar 2022 helps CIOs and retail business leaders stay on top of the latest innovations. "Retail CIOs can use this special edition for advice on how to cut through market hype when prioritizing retail technology investments in a disruptive and unpredictable digital business environment," he said.

A panel of industry experts, analysts and Retail Today's Editorial Board researched the universe of retail solutions across 16 categories. Reviewing nearly 7,000 applicants and nominees in the areas of capabilities, industry significance of the problem being solved, track record of clientele, proprietary mosaic scores, team strength and competency, leadership in the industry, market share and competitive landscape.

OneRail's unparalleled national courier network of 8.2 million drivers across more than 200 major U.S. cities is part of a comprehensive SaaS solution that includes a smart-matching API, 24/7 Exceptions Assist™ team and micro fulfillment centers to monitor store-level inventory. The platform easily integrates with any existing supply chain, and is the comprehensive choice for retailers, product distributors and manufacturers to minimize costs, increase delivery speed and streamline their overall last mile delivery workflow with an on-time delivery rate of 98.6 percent.

"We've started 2022 off strong, and this latest recognition further proves that our 4-in-1 solution is a game-changer in the industry," said OneRail Founder & CEO Bill Catania. "This award is a testament to the OneRail team's commitment to achieving our mission of creating a responsive supply chain solution that gives our customers a sustainable competitive advantage."

"We are happy to recognize OneRail for its leadership in the Last Mile Delivery category," Mathews said. "As a winner of the Retail CIO Radar 2022, OneRail joins the elite list of winning companies that every retailer needs to know as they consider and develop their digital transformation strategies."

About OneRail

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, OneRail is changing the face of fulfillment, with a comprehensive 4-in-1 last mile delivery solution that improves dependability, speed and cost. Between its massive national courier network of 8.2 million drivers, API-driven platform instantly matching deliveries to couriers, a 24/7 Exceptions Assist™ team that gets ahead of delays, and micro fulfillment to monitor inventory, OneRail combines top-tier technology with the critical human element. Available as a standalone platform or easily integrated with an existing TMS, OneRail helps global brands across retail, product distribution, construction and materials, and more optimize their last mile delivery workflow. To learn more about OneRail, visit OneRail.com.

About Retail Today Magazine

Retail Today showcases news, emerging technology, and issues and trends shaping the retail industry. Retail Today's online portal and digital magazine are trusted sources for retail leaders, C-level executives, administrators, IT executives, and technology professionals and retail suppliers to stay informed. Retail today reaches more than 30 vertical market segments in all retail channels: brick-and-mortar, pure-play E-Commerce and multi-channel. The magazine has a highly targeted online audience of retail leaders, executives, managers and entrepreneurs.

