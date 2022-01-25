Chris Murphy Named Executive Vice President

Former Chief Underwriting Officer joins Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services has announced Chris Murphy has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Managing Director. With 30 years of experience in the insurance industry, Murphy is a surety professional with a deep expertise in construction. In his new role, Murphy will lead Alliant's national surety platform that supports the bonding needs of domestic and international contractor clients.

The founding partners of Alliant's Construction Services Group, Peter Arkley, Richard Ferrucci and Michael Cusack, are excited to have Chris join the firm. Arkley, Ferrucci and Cusack are in complete agreement that Chris is a progressive thought leader in the surety construction space, and his decision to join Alliant shows the dedication we have to the construction industry and underscores Alliant being the broker of choice for premier industry talent.

Prior to joining Alliant, Murphy served as Chief Underwriting Officer at Travelers Surety. Murphy started his insurance career at Aetna, holding senior roles in field offices in New England and the Midwest, eventually working his way up to the Travelers headquarters in Hartford, CT where he held various underwriting roles for 20 years.

Murphy earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Providence College in Providence, RI. Murphy has been a long time member of industry associations including Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) and Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).

Based in New York, NY, Murphy can be reached at 959-209-8848 or at Chris.Murphy@alliant.com.

