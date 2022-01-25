Zoned Properties Announces Final Completion of Expansion at Chino Valley Cultivation Facility

167% Increase to Year-Over-Year Chino Valley Rental Revenue Effective March 1, 2022

Zoned Properties®, Inc. ("Zoned Properties" or the "Company") ZDPY, a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries including legalized cannabis, today announced an amendment to the lease agreement with its significant tenant related to its cultivation facility located in Chino Valley, Arizona.

"The final completion of this phase of expansion at Chino Valley marks a multi-year accomplishment our team has been working towards. Not only does the completion and concurrent amendment to the lease agreement significantly increase our rental revenue, but it also positions Zoned Properties to explore providing tenant improvement capital for the project in the future to even further increase our revenue potential from the facility," said Bryan McLaren, Chief Executive Officer of Zoned Properties.

Transaction Highlights

Over $8 Million of capital has been invested by the Company's significant tenant at the Chino Valley Cultivation Facility. The Company's significant tenant will maintain the master rights to the property and facilities through the remainder of the lease agreement.

Zoned Properties has provided the Company's significant tenant with an initial tenant improvement allowance of $500,000 to advance the project toward the next phase of expansion. In exchange for this initial tenant improvement allowance, the base rent rate under the lease agreement will increase from $0.82 per square foot monthly to $0.90 per square foot monthly.

Effective March 1 st , 2022, operational square footage will increase from 67,312 square feet to 97,312 square feet, and the new base rental payments at the facility will increase 59% from $55,195 per month to $87,580 per month reflecting both the increase in operational square footage and the increase to the base rent rate.

, 2022, operational square footage will increase from 67,312 square feet to 97,312 square feet, and the new base rental payments at the facility will increase 59% from $55,195 per month to $87,580 per month reflecting both the increase in operational square footage and the increase to the base rent rate. The final completion of this phase of expansion represents a year-over-year annualized base rental revenue increase from $393,600 to $1,050,970, reflecting a 167% increase for the property.

The Chino Valley Cultivation Facility also includes an approved master plan for additional future expansion that is construction ready. If completed in its entirety, the additional square footage of operational and rentable building space would increase another 60,000 square feet for a total of 157,312 square feet of operational and rentable space at the facility. This would equate to an annualized base rental revenue of $1,698,970 plus additional rental payments under the triple-net lease, reflecting an additional 62% increase.

About Zoned Properties, Inc. ZDPY:

Zoned Properties is a leading real estate development firm for emerging and highly regulated industries, including regulated cannabis. The company is redefining the approach to commercial real estate investment through its integrated growth services.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Zoned Properties has developed a full spectrum of integrated growth services to support its real estate development and investment model; Advisory Services, Brokerage Services, Franchise Services, and PropTech Data Services each cross-pollinate within the model to drive project value associated with complex real estate projects. With national experience and a team of experts devoted to the emerging cannabis industry, Zoned Properties is addressing the specific needs of a modern market in highly regulated industries.

Zoned Properties is an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau, the U.S. Green Building Council, and the Forbes Real Estate Council. Zoned Properties does not grow, harvest, sell or distribute cannabis or any substances regulated under United States law such as the Controlled Substance Act of 1970, as amended (the "CSA"). Zoned Properties corporate headquarters are located at 14269 N. 87th Street, Suite 205, Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, call 877-360-8839 or visit www.ZonedProperties.com.

