eLearning Brothers Expands With International Acquisition of Origin Learning

Acquiring the India-based learning design and technology company increases eLearning Brothers headcount over three-fold

eLearning Brothers today announced their second acquisition of 2022—Origin Learning, based out of Chennai, India. Over the past two years, eLearning Brothers has completed five acquisitions and integrated hundreds of employees—all during a global pandemic.

This acquisition augments both the eLearning Brothers learning solutions team and their product development capacity. Now with nearly 500 employees, eLearning Brothers is uniquely positioned to help organizations of all sizes tackle their learning and development challenges, as well as continue to add features and innovations to their learning technology offerings.

"Origin Learning brings a depth of experience that complements our existing products and services perfectly," said Andrew Scivally, co-founder and CEO of eLearning Brothers. "With the additional headcount and skills that Origin brings, we're excited to expand into new markets and help more organizations create better learning experiences."

Testament to the quality of their work, Origin Learning has received multiple Brandon Hall Group Awards, a 2021 Learning in Practice Award from Chief Learning Officer, and numerous other industry awards. The company brings decades of experience in learning content development, adult learning theory, experiential learning, cross-industry knowledge, design (UX), and learning technologies.

"At Origin, we've always focused on creating compelling, learner-centric content and delivering it in the right way to maximize learner engagement, retention, and training ROI," said Harikumar, co-founder & Managing Director of Origin Learning, India. "Our philosophy aligns perfectly with the eLearning Brothers mission of helping create better learning experiences. We believe we can truly make an impact in the learning industry by being part of eLearning Brothers," said Vasanthi, co-founder and CEO of Origin Learning Inc. Vasanthi and Hari will continue with the company and join the eLearning Brothers executive team.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers offers products and services that help organizations create better learning experiences. Using our industry-leading solutions, organizations can create and deploy effective and engaging learning.

Our suite of products and services includes custom learning design and development, learning platforms, and development tools for creating interactive mobile learning, virtual reality, video-based coaching, and gaming learning experiences that rock.

About Origin Learning

Founded in 2008, Origin oﬀers innovative learning products and services to large and medium-sized enterprises globally. We partner with L&D professionals to strategize unique learning solutions and accelerate learning to meet their business objectives. With oﬃces in the United States and development facilities in India, Origin brings the global delivery model with the right mix of onsite/oﬀshore/hybrid customized for client needs. Our clientele includes Fortune 500 companies across diverse industries and markets.

