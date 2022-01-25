Purigen Biosystems Announces Commercial Distribution Agreement with the Institute of Applied Biotechnologies for Automated Ionic® Purification System

Customers in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia can now extract higher yields of DNA and RNA from challenging biological samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time

Purigen Biosystems, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation technologies for extracting and purifying nucleic acids from biological samples, today announced a new distribution agreement with the Institute of Applied Biotechnologies (IAB). Under the terms of the agreement, IAB has received exclusive rights to distribute, service, and support Purigen's automated Ionic® Purification System and microfluidic kits in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia. Clinical and oncology researchers in these European Union countries are now able to purchase and use the benchtop system, which received a CE (Conformité Européene) marking in May 2021, to extract higher yields of purified DNA and RNA from challenging samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time.

"The ability to rapidly and cost-effectively extract high-quality DNA from difficult or precious FFPE samples is a necessity for clinical oncology globally," said Petr Kvapil, CEO at IAB. "After an extensive internal validation study and experiments in collaboration with our customers, IAB has consistently achieved better quality isolates with the automated Ionic Purification System compared to alternatives on the market. We were able to produce more comprehensive NGS outputs, which will help accelerate these important research projects."

Launched in the US market in 2019, the small benchtop Ionic Purification System enables the automated extraction of nucleic acids with dramatically increased yield and quality from a wide range of sample types, including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. Biological samples are gently lysed and then loaded into the Ionic® Fluidics Chip. The system then applies an electrical field to the chip and the nucleic acids are isolated in their native form using the company's core isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Since the nucleic acids are not bound or stripped from fixed surfaces, nucleic acid loss and fragmentation are minimized while purification-induced bias is eliminated. The simplified workflow requires minimal hands-on time and ensures that sufficient amounts of nucleic acid are available for all downstream analysis techniques, such as next-generation sequencing and qPCR. For more information, please visit www.purigenbio.com/products/ionic-system.

"The IAB team is well known for its commitment to customer service and operational excellence in a region of Europe that has quickly become a hotspot for scientific advances," said Aziz Mustafa, PhD, Senior Director of European Sales and Business Development at Purigen Biosystems. "We are delighted to work with them as we expand our business and support more customers in these important European Union countries."

About the Institute of Applied Biotechnologies

IAB offers the most advanced end-to-end PCR, qPCR, optical genome mapping, and next-generation solutions for customers across the European Union. The company focuses on the whole Illumina NGS workflow and uses the most advanced technology for nucleic acid purification to get the best material for various library preparation approaches. The company also provides customers with the latest software solutions to manage, analyze, and report the NGS data produced efficiently. For more information, visit www.iabio.eu.

About Purigen Biosystems

Purigen Biosystems is redefining nucleic acid sample preparation with an innovative platform based on the highly efficient isotachophoresis technology invented by Juan Santiago, PhD, and his team at Stanford University. Purigen's automated benchtop instrument and accompanying microfluidic chip purify nucleic acid samples from a wide variety of sources, including minute or otherwise challenging cancer samples. The purified nucleic acids are then immediately compatible with a wide range of downstream detection methods, including next-generation sequencing, PCR, and other genomic tests. For more information, visit www.purigenbio.com.

