Dash Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Following Relatient and Radix merger, HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates the company's commitment to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information while modernizing the patient experience in healthcare

Dash, the leading SaaS-based patient engagement platform, has achieved certified status for information security by HITRUST. The end-to-end technology spans scheduling, outreach, messaging, and intake, effectively tackling one of the most fundamental challenges for healthcare – time. The certification validates Dash's security, privacy, and compliance and its ability to meet the highest standards for protecting data and information when working with its healthcare customers. Following the 2021 merger of Radix Health and Relatient, Dash is now housed under parent company Relatient.

"Our mission is to optimize accessibility between providers and patients," said Jeff Gartland, CEO, Relatient. "Designed to address the most urgent gaps in patients' healthcare experience, Dash delivers a better, simpler way for everyone to engage across the ecosystem in a way that honors safety, integrity, and privacy. Attaining the HITRUST Certification affirms these values, demonstrates our commitment to the highest standards of protecting sensitive data, and enables us to continue moving the needle in healthcare."

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that Dash has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Dash's HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that Relatient is at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Through the merger between Radix and Relatient, Relatient has added the Dash suite of cutting-edge, enterprise-grade patient access solutions to its existing platform to optimize provider schedules, increase patient satisfaction, and improve outcomes for healthcare organizations. Ultimately, Relatient believes every individual in the healthcare space deserves a well-built experience; and it all starts with a seamless solution.

About Relatient, Inc.

Relatient, Inc., the 2020 KLAS Category Leader in Patient Outreach, is a SaaS-based patient engagement company that utilizes a mobile-first approach to improving patient and provider communication. On behalf of U.S. medical practices and health systems, Relatient engaged patients with more than 200 million messages in 2020 with their digital platform that integrates with over 85 practice management systems and electronic health databases. Relatient's patient messaging, self-scheduling, digital registration and billing solutions drive operational efficiency, new appointments and reviews, reduce no-shows, speed patient payments, and improve patient satisfaction, all while supporting health and care quality initiatives. For more information, visit http://www.relatient.com.

About Radix Health, Inc.

Radix Health is a technology company that believes that patient experience starts with patient access. Our data-driven solutions align provider supply with patient demand, maximizing existing capacity and reducing delays in care. We help leading medical groups to optimize every step of a patient's appointment journey – from alerting patients to needed care, helping them find the right provider, scheduling an appointment across multiple channels, and engaging with patients until the day of their visit. We take the busy work out of getting patients in the door so you can focus on the hard work of keeping them healthy. To learn more, please visit http://www.radixhealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

