Logik.io Announces Configuration by Logik.io on Salesforce AppExchange, the World's Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Customers can now benefit from fast performance, advanced and flexible configuration, and guided selling capabilities to augment Salesforce Revenue Cloud & Commerce Cloud

Logik.io today announced it has launched Configuration by Logik.io on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering customers to sell more, sell faster, and maintain less by enhancing their quote-to-cash and digital commerce experiences with a high-performance configurator that makes advanced product configurations simple and easy. Logik.io was purpose-built on Salesforce to provide customers with a true omni-channel configuration solution that powers experiences in Salesforce CPQ and Salesforce Commerce Cloud using a single product data model and rules engine.

Integrated directly with Salesforce, Configuration by Logik.io is currently available on AppExchange at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/appxListingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000PGYAcEAP.

Configuration by Logik.io

Logik.io benefits enterprise customers who have product configurations with numerous product attributes, rules sets, and rule dependencies that put a strain on traditional CPQ and commerce platforms, and also benefits customers who need more flexibility from their configurator to fit their unique business needs. Logik.io was built to benefit these businesses with a next generation configurator that delivers fast performance for CPQ users, and for customers looking to configure and buy products online.

Because Logik.io is built on the Salesforce platform, leveraging the Salesforce data structure, and listed on the Salesforce AppExchange, Logik.io customers can add the Logik.io package into their org and work directly within their existing Salesforce processes and workflows.

Comments on the News

"Customers that combine the power of Logik.io and Salesforce for their complex configuration needs can more easily go-to-market with products faster and sell products in the way customers prefer to buy - with speed, customization, and self-service, giving them an advantage over the competition," said Logik.io CEO Christopher Shutt. "Buyers today in every industry expect a smooth experience that they can control, and Logik.io truly enables businesses to deliver on that."

"Logik.io is a welcome addition to Salesforce AppExchange, as they power digital transformation for customers by providing advanced configuration needs desired by customers," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace, empowers companies, developers and entrepreneurs to build, market and grow in entirely new ways. With more than 6,000 listings, 10 million customer installs and 117,000 peer reviews, AppExchange connects customers of all sizes and across industries to ready-to-install or customizable apps and Salesforce-certified consultants to solve any business challenge.

About Logik.io

Logik.io provides high performance headless configuration technology that alleviates the operational limitations of traditional configurators, streamlines complex selling processes, and enables omni-channel e-commerce sales for enterprise businesses. Purpose-built to complement and enhance Salesforce CPQ and e-commerce platforms, Logik.io delivers a headless solution with lightspeed performance, a proprietary solving engine, and a simple and intuitive admin experience.

Logik.io is founded by a proven team with decades of experience in the CPQ space, and is backed by High Alpha and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at logik.io.

