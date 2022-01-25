Sygnia to Host Webinar on Actionable Incident Response Strategies for 2022

Cybersecurity experts speak with guest speaker Jess Burn to deliver actionable Incident Response (IR) strategies organizations worldwide can leverage

Sygnia, a leading incident response and cyber security consulting company that protects organizations worldwide, announces today that it will hold a webinar, titled "Incident Response in 2022: Can you Keep Up?" on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature insights from Sygnia's Vice President of Enterprise Security, David Warshavski; Incident Response Manager at Sygnia, Yotam Meitar; and guest Jess Burn, Senior Analyst at Forrester.

As a robust IR program is more critical now than ever before, attendees will receive detailed information on:

Latest insights on the cyberthreat landscape and IR trends

Data and learnings from two case studies, one centered on a high-speed cloud attack and the other on the anatomy of a heavyweight double extortion ransomware attack

Key elements of the most effective IR strategies in 2021 and what organizations should know to form the critical components of an effective IR plan in the year ahead

"There has never been a better time for organizations to center their focus on ensuring their IR strategy is up to the challenge of the current cybersecurity landscape," said Arie Zilberstein, VP of Incident Response at Sygnia. "Attacks are on the rise and it's critical that organizations ensure they are fully prepared to confront and defend against them. Our team of experts brings unmatched experience honed from the immediacy, detail, and results we bring to our clients at leading organizations worldwide, including Fortune 100 companies across more than 12 sectors, and this uniquely positions us to deliver real-time insights with actionable impacts."

Sygnia was recently included as one of 36 organizations named in Forrester's Now Tech: Cybersecurity Incident Response Services, Q4 2021 report. Its multi-leveled approach to IR combines robust methodologies, technology, and expertise to ensure clients establish a clear understanding of their security posture and ensure their resilience efforts are aligned with current and emerging threats. Sygnia's solutions cut through the complexity, optimize resource allocation, and manage overall risk to place clients in a position of IR readiness should an attack arise. Sygnia's experts then deploy a phased process to address threats comprising three tiers: Immediate Response in the first 48-72 hours; In-Depth Investigation; and Complete Remediation, Recovery and Reporting.

To learn more about Sygnia and its cybersecurity expertise, visit: https://www.sygnia.co/. Please visit here to reserve your seat for the upcoming webinar.

About Sygnia

Sygnia is a Team8 and Temasek company, part of the ISTARI Collective. Sygnia provides incident response and cyber security consulting services, helping organizations worldwide to quickly contain and remediate attacks and proactively enhance their cyber resilience. The proven track record, commitment, and discretion have earned Sygnia the trust of security teams, senior executives, and management boards at leading organizations worldwide including many of the Fortune 500 companies. For more about Sygnia please visit www.sygnia.co.

