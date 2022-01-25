The Coretec Group Names Katie Merx Vice President of Communications

The Coretec Group, Inc. CRTG, developers of engineered silicon and 3D volumetric displays, today named Katie Merx its Vice President of Communications.

Merx will have overall responsibility for The Coretec Group's global communications, including brand messaging, corporate and financial communications, executive support, and media relations.

"We're excited to add Katie's industry experience and creativity to The Coretec Group team as we accelerate our development of engineered silicon to improve the performance of products ranging from electric-vehicle batteries to LED lighting," CEO Matthew Kappers said. "Katie will be an important player in communicating our progress in silicon-anode battery technology."

Merx has more than 20 years of experience as a Pulitzer Prize-awarded journalist and executive adviser. She has crafted and executed communications strategies for Fortune 50 companies and startups in the automotive, advanced technology, and energy industries, including for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Marathon Petroleum Corp. and Owens Corning. Merx is a graduate of Northwestern University and owner of Merx Communications LLC.

"The advancements The Coretec Group is making in battery science could significantly improve the performance of the lithium-ion batteries society is counting on to power everything from our phones to our transportation," Merx said. "I jumped at the chance to amplify the work The Coretec Group is doing."

About The Coretec Group

The Coretec Group, Inc. is developing a portfolio of engineered silicon to improve energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting (LEDs), and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics. The Coretec Group serves the global technology markets in energy, electronics, semiconductor, solar, health, environment, and security.

For more information, please visit thecoretecgroup.com. Follow The Coretec Group on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that relate to The Coretec Group's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from operations are forward-looking statements, and may involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Since the information in this press release may contain statements that involve risk and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, the Company's actual results may differ materially from expected results. We make no commitment to disclose any subsequent revisions to forward-looking statements. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005544/en/