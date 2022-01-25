Fidelity Launches 2 Additional ETFs on the NEO Exchange

Today, NEO welcomes Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") back to the NEO Exchange, with the launch of two portfolio allocation ETFs as an extension of their existing Fidelity All-in-One suite. The two new funds began trading today under the symbols FCNS and FEQT.

Both funds aim to achieve capital growth through total returns by using a strategic asset allocation approach. The Fidelity All-in-One Conservative ETF (FCNS) generally follows a neutral mix guideline of approximately 40% global equity securities, 59% global fixed income securities, and 1% cryptocurrencies. The Fidelity All-in-One Equity ETF (FEQT) generally follows a neutral mix guideline of approximately 97% global equity securities and 3% cryptocurrencies. The cryptocurrency exposure for FCNS and FEQT will initially be through investments in Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF.

FCNS and FEQT join the Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF (FBAL) and the Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF (FGRO) which were listed a year ago on the NEO Exchange. Cryptocurrency allocation was recently added to the two existing ETFs, which have been rebalanced, accordingly.

"As investors seek more cost-effective choice and convenience in what they invest toward their financial goals, we are pleased to expand Fidelity's All-in-One suite of ETFs," commented Kelly Creelman, Senior Vice President, Products & Marketing at Fidelity. "The new conservative and equity All-in-One ETFs will provide investors with additional options to align with their risk preferences and return objectives."

Investors can trade shares of all NEO-listed Fidelity ETFs through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

"Fidelity's expansion of the All-in-One ETFs portfolio is a testament to the success of their existing strategies. The strong performance of FBAL and FGRO paved the way for Fidelity's new funds, which offer greater choice to the discerning Canadian investor," remarked Jos Schmitt, President & CEO of NEO. "It is always a pleasure to welcome back an existing issuer with new listings, and this is certainly true for Fidelity. We are honoured to be the exchange of choice for these new ETFs and will continue to support Fidelity as a voice and champion for the Canadian ETF industry."

The NEO Exchange is home to almost 200 unique listings, including ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers, and some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies. NEO consistently facilitates about 20% of all trading in Canadian ETFs and close to 15% of all volume traded across Canadian marketplaces. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

NEO recently introduced Canadian ETF Market, a user-friendly platform providing investors and advisors with one-stop access to ETF research and analysis, powered by ETF specialist Trackinsight. Real-time, institutional-grade data allows users to compare, contrast, and explore the entire universe of 1,200+ Canadian ETFs, free of charge.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals. As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $208 billion in assets under management (as at December 31, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative mutual funds and a high net worth program. Fidelity is available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks and insurance companies.

For more information on the Fidelity All-in-One suite, click here.

