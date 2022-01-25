XTM Reports 99.3% of Restaurants on Its Today™ Program Continued as Going Concerns Throughout Pandemic

XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") PAID, a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to report that the majority of the hospitality organizations that have signed-on and are using its Today™ Program for Earned Wage and Gratuity payouts are fully operational and many are planning on further expansion.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Food and Hospitality sector has an annual turnover rate of 73.8%, with more than 6% of staff changing their jobs every month. On the Today Program, staff take their app, wallet and card with them when they change jobs leveraging the systems' ability to pay-out earnings from various sources and creating sales ambassadors for XTM.

A study from The Harris Poll and Ceridian (August 2021) also published on Forbes- reveals that "78% -employees between the ages of 18-44- said free access to on-demand pay would increase their loyalty to an employer" or that "81% would take a job with an employer that provides access to earned wages on-demand at no cost to them over an employer that does not." This is becoming an increasingly important factor in view of worker shortages.

"It's been a tough couple of years for the hospitality industry," said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. "However, we do correlate operational efficiency with good business and sustainability. XTM's digital payout system saves time, resources and ultimately money for restaurant's operations. We are privileged to drive support, enhance employee retention and improve recruitment for this important, vital and vibrant restaurant community. It's a win-win with the service workers made stronger and more financially included through our Earned Wage and Gratuity Access solution."

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

