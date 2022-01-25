Omni Healthcare Has Merged With Injury Finance

Omni Healthcare Financial Holdings, LLC ("Omni"), a leading national provider of financial solutions to healthcare providers and patients, has merged with Injury Finance, LLC ("Injury Finance"), a leading medical lien financing company based in Denver, CO.

The transaction, which closed on December 31, 2021, enhances both Omni's and Injury Finance's ability to serve their collective network of medical providers and attorneys, and provides greater access to quality healthcare for patients in need of treatment. The merger positions the combined company for accelerated growth in the medical lien and pre-settlement funding markets through enhanced product offerings, relationships, and technology. This partnership represents Omni's second major acquisition in the last three years as it continues to grow its position in the market.

"Injury Finance has set a high bar in the industry for its commitment to consistent, high-quality service," said Jeff Blum, Chief Executive Officer of Omni. "Our partnership further enhances the combined company's service offering, which allows medical providers to focus on treatment through efficient financing and servicing of patient receivables. We are incredibly excited about the future with our combined expertise and decades of experience."

"After building a leading medical funding platform over the last nineteen years, we are excited for the next chapter of growth alongside the Omni team," said Krista Meardon, Chief Operating Officer of Injury Finance. "Together, we offer a broad suite of solutions that will deliver a premium experience to patients, attorneys, and healthcare providers across the United States. We look forward to leveraging the additional resources and continuing to build upon our combined relationships, while still providing our excellent service to our clients."

About Omni Healthcare

Omni provides best-in-class medical funding and pre-settlement advance solutions to healthcare providers and injured plaintiffs involved in clear-liability litigation. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Omni has built a strong reputation with attorneys, medical providers, and plaintiffs for delivering high-quality service to customers across the entire United States. Omni sources business through direct marketing and has an extensive business referral network of healthcare providers and law firms.

About Injury Finance

Injury Finance was founded in 2003 by physical medicine and rehabilitation physician Dr. Scott Burke. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Injury Finance provides funding solutions to medical providers seeking reimbursement for rendered care to tens of thousands of patients. The Company offers its services and vast healthcare network to injured plaintiffs represented by attorneys across the United States.

