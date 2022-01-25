smartTrade Reports a Year of Strong Growth, Expects Business to Soar in 2022

smartTrade Technologies, a leading provider of end-to-end multi-asset electronic trading solutions headquartered in Aix-en-Provence, France, has reported yet another year of success. 2021 saw the enhancement of a number of its core products and was capped by the acquisition in November of Toronto-based TickTrade Systems.
Heralding a new era of M&A activities for smartTrade, the acquisition brought together two complementary technology providers whilst expanding the group presence in North America.
The enlarged group share a joint commitment to innovation heralded by its AI driven analytics offering and crypto currencies trading capabilities.
Throughout 2021 smartTrade continued its relentless focus on R&D, delivering support for new asset classes such as FX options, money markets and precious metals. smartTrade's flagship product LiquidityFX now supports an ever-growing number of customer needs, enabling access to hundreds of Algos and offering advanced OMS capability. In addition to creating a new DataAPI to support its customers' own data endeavors, smartTrade capitalized on its AI expertise in 2021 to release a comprehensive Analytics solution fit for traders, sales traders and heads of business.
smartTrade continued to increase its global market share throughout 2021, further strengthening its senior management team. The company's remote implementation and support capabilities, coupled with the proven resilience of its technology, enabled it to continue to offer an outstanding level of service to its customers despite continued restrictions on global travel and face-to-face meetings.
smartTrade achieved market recognition in 2021 in the form of industry awards for Best FX Aggregator, Best Managed Services Solution, Most Innovative Use of Open Source/Cloud Technology and Best FX Trading Solution.
David Vincent, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder at smartTrade Group, said, "The acquisition of TickTrade opened a new chapter of expansion for smartTrade. Joining forces brings new talent to the company and enables us to expand not only our product offering but also our geographical coverage. We are proud of what we achieved through innovation in 2021 and we look forward to building on this in 2022 to offer an even better service to existing and new clients across the globe."
About smartTrade Technologies:
smartTrade Technologies is a leading global provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, helping customers achieve business growth through our cost-efficient, technologically advanced secure private SaaS end-to-end solution.
smartTrade in-house hosted solutions support Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Crypto and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to 130+ liquidity providers, enabling tailored aggregation, smart execution, risk management, order management, analytics, payments and multi-channel distribution.
smartTrade supports a variety of regulated and un-regulated Financial Institutions.
To learn more, visit www.smart-trade.net.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005070/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.