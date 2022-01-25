Post Road Group Raises More Than $300 Million for Second Credit Opportunity Fund

Strong Investor Support Demonstrates Post Road's Proven Track Record of Investing Across Secured Credit, Structured Equity and Special Situations

Post Road Group LP ("Post Road" or the "Firm"), an alternative investment firm focused on middle-market corporate strategies and real estate, today announced the close of Post Road Special Opportunity Fund II LP (the "Fund" or "SOF II") with total capital commitments of more than $300 million, exceeding the Fund's target. SOF II received significant backing from existing Post Road limited partners as well as new investors globally, including pension funds, fund of funds, university endowments, private foundations, and family offices.

SOF II invests in a range of corporate strategies, including secured credit, structured equity, and special situations in middle-market technology, media, telecommunications, and business services sectors. The Fund seeks to generate strong risk-adjusted returns by creatively structuring credit investments with equity-like upside in sectors that exhibit less cyclicality but require significant industry and investment expertise to mitigate downside risk. To date, the Fund has committed ~45% of total capital commitments.

"We are grateful for the extraordinary support SOF II received from investors – with virtually all SOF I limited partners returning and several new investors placing their confidence in our experienced team, targeted sourcing approach, and investment process refined through years of transacting across the middle-market," said Michael Bogdan, Managing Partner. "The successful close of SOF II demonstrates the investment community's interest in Post Road's corporate strategies as well as the attractive sectors in which we invest. We look forward to leveraging our deep industry relationships and knowledge to capitalize on the robust pipeline of opportunities ahead and drive returns for our investors."

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel and PJT Park Hill acted as placement agent in connection with SOF II's capital raise.

About Post Road Group

Post Road Group is an alternative investment firm focused on middle-market corporate strategies and real estate. The Firm's corporate credit and structured equity platform invests in high-growth businesses and special situations across the telecommunications, media, technology, and business services sectors, including telecom infrastructure projects. Post Road's real estate platform makes credit investments through construction financing and bridge lending to developers, and equity investments in multifamily assets that it owns, operates, and develops. Based in Stamford, Connecticut, the Firm has completed approximately $1.5 billion of investments since its founding in 2015. For more information, please visit www.postroadgroup.com.

