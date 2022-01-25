Blue Apron Partners with Panasonic for Convenient Cooking Alternatives

Collaboration Will Offer Customers Advanced Cooking Options with Panasonic's Popular Multi-Oven

Blue Apron APRN announced today a strategic partnership with Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company, a global leader in developing innovative products and solutions. Through this collaboration, Blue Apron will offer customers convenient cooking options combining select recipes with fast and delicious techniques using the Panasonic 4-in-1 Multi-Oven.

"We are excited to introduce Panasonic as one of our partners this year. Their passion for bringing convenient and delicious solutions to kitchens around the country is perfectly aligned with our plans to broaden variety and flexibility on our menu," said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron's Chief Marketing Officer. "We continue to look for ways to sustainably grow customer engagement and retention rates, and we believe this partnership is yet another piece that will help us do so."

As part of this partnership, Blue Apron has developed select recipes on its Two-Serving menu that can be prepared in Panasonic's dynamic 4-in-1 Multi-Oven, which features a Convection Bake Oven, Air Fryer, Inverter Microwave and a FlashXpress Broiler. With combination cooking, customers can achieve the textures and flavors a traditional microwave may not be able to achieve.

"Our customers continue to ask us for convenience in the kitchen, without sacrificing great quality and fresh ingredients," said John Adler, Blue Apron's Vice President of Culinary. "By leveraging technology in homes, including Panasonic's innovative appliance, we can continue to make Blue Apron recipes easier and faster to prepare for new and existing customers alike."

The select Blue Apron recipes now include alternative steps that have been adapted for use with the 4-in-1 Multi-Oven to enhance the cooking experience. For example, Blue Apron customers can use the air fryer feature to crisp prosciutto for a perfect topping to any dish, or the convection bake oven to quickly roast vegetables.

In addition, Panasonic's 4-in-1 Multi-Oven is now available for purchase on the Blue Apron Market. To learn more, visit cook.ba/panasonicblog.

"Panasonic is committed to helping customers save time in the kitchen without sacrificing quality or nutrition. Blue Apron shares the same core value, forming a natural alignment between both companies," said Hiroko Watanabe, Panasonic's Appliance Group Manager.

Blue Apron and Panasonic plan to jointly promote the partnership throughout the year. To learn more about the Blue Apron and Panasonic partnership, visit cook.ba/panasonicpartnership.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron's vision is "better living through better food." Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including Home Appliances, Imaging including the LUMIX brand, Home Entertainment including the Technics brand, Personal Care, Home Monitoring and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

