Bio-Rad to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results, Thursday, February 10, 2022

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO, a global leader of life science research and clinical diagnostic products, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on Thursday, February 10, 2022, following the close of the market. The company will discuss these results in a conference call scheduled for 3 PM Pacific Time (6 PM Eastern Time) that day.
To listen, call 844-200-6205 within the U.S. or 929-526-1599 outside the U.S., access code: 348449. You may also listen to the conference call live via webcast that is available on the "Investor Relations" section of our website under "Quarterly Results" at www.bio-rad.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to a year.
About Bio-Rad
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. BIO is a global leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a broad range of innovative products for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. With a focus on quality and customer service for 70 years, our products advance the discovery process and improve healthcare. Our customers are university and research institutions, hospitals, public health and commercial laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as applied laboratories that include food safety and environmental quality. Founded in 1952, Bio-Rad is based in Hercules, California, and has a global network of operations with more than 7,800 employees worldwide. Bio-Rad had revenues exceeding $2.5 billion in 2020. For more information, please visit www.bio-rad.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005485/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.