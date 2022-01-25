BJ's Wholesale Club set to Acquire the Assets and Operations of Four Refrigerated Distribution Centers from Burris Logistics, BJ's Long-Time Distribution Partner

Move will bring BJ's end-to-end perishable supply chain in-house

BJ's Wholesale Club BJ, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the assets and operations of four distribution centers and the related private transportation fleet from longtime partner Burris Logistics. The transaction will allow BJ's to insource its perishable supply chain. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"For more than 20 years, we have enjoyed a true partnership with the Burris Logistics team as we distribute the freshest perishable products to clubs throughout our chain. As we continue to accelerate our new club growth, broaden our footprint, and expand our fresh food offerings, we are excited to insource these capabilities to support our future growth," said Bob Eddy, president and chief executive officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "I want to thank the entire Burris team for their partnership, and we look forward to welcoming the Burris team members supporting the BJ's operations to our family."

Burris Logistics is a 90-year-old family business that provides temperature-controlled distribution and logistics services to clients across the United States. For decades, Burris Logistics has partnered with BJ's to support the daily supply chain operations for BJ's perishable business.

"BJ's has assembled a fantastic business and team. Burris Logistics has been proud to partner with BJ's on its growth and transformation over the last several years," said Donnie Burris, chief executive officer, Burris Logistics. "This acquisition represents the next chapter in Burris Logistics' evolution and presents amazing opportunities for both BJ's and the team members at these distribution centers. I am incredibly proud of what we have created and extremely excited to see the future growth for all involved."

The proposed acquisition includes four perishable goods distribution centers (Rocky Hill, CT; Orlando, FL; Elkton, MD; Independence, KY), the personnel of these facilities, the associated real property, and the capital assets necessary for operations.

"We look forward to welcoming all of the talented Burris Logistics team members who have supported our business to the BJ's supply chain team," said Jeff Desroches, executive vice president and chief operations officer, BJ's Wholesale Club. "The addition of these four facilities and the private fleet is part of a larger strategy to expand and scale efficient supply chain capabilities, positioning BJ's for continued growth while delivering the best quality and freshest products to our members."

This acquisition, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is subject to regulatory approval and traditional closing processes and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

Goodwin Proctor served as legal advisor to BJ's Wholesale Club. Venable served as legal advisor to Burris Logistics and its owners.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 225 clubs and 156 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange BJ.

About Burris Logistics

Established in 1925, Burris Logistics operates an expanding network of temperature-controlled warehousing and distribution centers from Maine to Florida and as far west as Oklahoma. This fifth-generation family-owned enterprise provides leading-edge logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions, coast to coast, through our Brands: Burris Logistics (E-commerce fulfillment, distribution, warehousing, Honor Foods (a redistributor of frozen, refrigerated and dry foodservice products), and Trinity Logistics (a global freight solutions provider). For more information about our trend-setting logistics and deep-rooted values® please visit www.burrislogistics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005360/en/