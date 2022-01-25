CTBC Investments Selects ICE Index for CTBC Battery and Energy Storage Technology ETF

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that CTBC Investments Co., Ltd. ("CTBC Investments") has selected the ICE FactSet® Battery and Energy Storage Technology Index for its CTBC Battery and Energy Storage Technology ETF.

The ICE FactSet Battery and Energy Storage Technology Index is a rules-based, modified float-adjusted market capitalization-weighted equity benchmark designed to track the performance of companies listed on selected global exchanges that are involved in the manufacturing of batteries and related metal and chemical materials, technologies and storage equipment in the battery value chain. The CTBC Battery and Energy Storage Technology ETF will use ICE's index as its benchmark and will be listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on January 25, 2022.

CTBC Investments is the third-largest asset management company in Taiwan in terms of assets under management in bond ETFs. In November 2020, ICE announced that it was collaborating with CTBC to develop ESG indices and financial products for Taiwanese market participants.

"This is the first battery and energy storage technology thematic ETF listed in Taiwan," said Magnus Cattan, Head of ICE Fixed Income & Data Services, Asia Pacific. "This product will help customers capture this growing megatrend, which is a key foundation for other industries such as electric vehicles and renewables. ICE continues to expand its reach in Asia and is supporting its customers to offer products that capture the trends that are shaping our world."

"Selecting the ICE index for CTBC's Battery and Energy Storage Technology ETF is a tremendous amplifier of our mission of bringing a greener future, and we truly believe the cooperation will bear more fruit," said Eric Chang, President of CTBC Investments.

ICE continues to grow its thematic, climate and ESG ETFs across Asia and announced recently that it had nearly quadrupled its assets under management benchmarked to its indices, totaling $17.1 billion at the end of 2021. ICE's global family of indices serve as the performance benchmark for more than $1 trillion in assets managed by investors around the globe. For more information about ICE's Indices, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/indices.

