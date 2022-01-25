GLAS Accelerates U.S. Growth Momentum With Addition of Hugh McKee and Tino Melhmann

GLAS is proud to announce that Hugh McKee and Tino Mehlmann have joined the U.S. office to further solidify the firm's position as a leading provider of debt administration services in the American market.

McKee and Mehlmann join several other new hires in the U.S. office in recent weeks. This move is representative of GLAS's aggressive growth plans and investment in key hires to strengthen the firm's U.S. capabilities and dedication to delivering seamless support to clients as they navigate condensed transaction timelines and an increasing need for highly engaged service.

McKee joins GLAS as General Counsel of Americas, where he will oversee the firm's legal function in the U.S. as well as grow relationships with the firm's capital markets, structured finance and loan administration clients, among other industries. He joins the firm from Greensill Capital, where he served as Regional General Counsel – Americas. Prior to Greensill, McKee spent nearly a decade at Mayer Brown in New York, supporting clients out of the Finance and Banking practice on asset-backed lending, structured finance transactions, project finance transactions and derivatives.

"GLAS offers an unparalleled global platform and strong track record of success in supporting clients on complex transactions," said McKee. "I am excited to work alongside an outstanding team that is developing cutting-edge solutions to give clients a material advantage as they pursue deals in 2022."

Mehlmann joins GLAS as a Vice President on the firm's business development team where he will expand the firm's technology capabilities and foster relationships with direct lenders and other market participants. With a background that extends across traditional financial institutions, fintech and alternative asset managers, he most recently served as a Vice President at Greensill Capital. At Greensill, Mehlmann combined his tech and finance experience to develop nimble technology solutions for investors.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that is on the forefront of providing highly technical solutions to aid our clients on their increasingly complex transactions," Mehlmann said. "I look forward to collaborating with my incredibly entrepreneurial U.S. colleagues to help our clients achieve their business objectives."

"We have aggressive growth plans for 2022, and I am delighted to have Hugh and Tino onboard to help spearhead that growth," said Mia Drennan, GLAS Co-Chair and President. "They bring significant experience and entrepreneurship to the firm. With these additions to our preeminent global team, we are well positioned to serve clients on the most complicated and time-sensitive transactions in the U.S. and around the world."

McKee and Melhmann join other recent U.S. GLAS hires Barbara Fava, Danny Munoz and Edwin Rivera on our Loan Servicing team and Amy Nadim in our Loan Transaction Support group.

About GLAS

Global Loan Agency Services Limited was established in 2011 as an independent provider of institutional debt administration services. The company was originally created to provide the market a willing participant in complex loan restructuring transactions where many large institutions are reluctant to take swift and cooperative action. It offers a wide range of administration services developed specifically for the debt market. GLAS is recognised as the premier independent, non-creditor, conflict-free provider of loan agency and bond trustee services, with excess of EUR 110bn of assets under administration on a daily basis.

