GLAS Accelerates U.S. Growth Momentum With Addition of Hugh McKee and Tino Melhmann

GLAS is proud to announce that Hugh McKee and Tino Mehlmann have joined the U.S. office to further solidify the firm's position as a leading provider of debt administration services in the American market.
McKee and Mehlmann join several other new hires in the U.S. office in recent weeks. This move is representative of GLAS's aggressive growth plans and investment in key hires to strengthen the firm's U.S. capabilities and dedication to delivering seamless support to clients as they navigate condensed transaction timelines and an increasing need for highly engaged service.
McKee joins GLAS as General Counsel of Americas, where he will oversee the firm's legal function in the U.S. as well as grow relationships with the firm's capital markets, structured finance and loan administration clients, among other industries. He joins the firm from Greensill Capital, where he served as Regional General Counsel – Americas. Prior to Greensill, McKee spent nearly a decade at Mayer Brown in New York, supporting clients out of the Finance and Banking practice on asset-backed lending, structured finance transactions, project finance transactions and derivatives.
"GLAS offers an unparalleled global platform and strong track record of success in supporting clients on complex transactions," said McKee. "I am excited to work alongside an outstanding team that is developing cutting-edge solutions to give clients a material advantage as they pursue deals in 2022."
Mehlmann joins GLAS as a Vice President on the firm's business development team where he will expand the firm's technology capabilities and foster relationships with direct lenders and other market participants. With a background that extends across traditional financial institutions, fintech and alternative asset managers, he most recently served as a Vice President at Greensill Capital. At Greensill, Mehlmann combined his tech and finance experience to develop nimble technology solutions for investors.
"I am thrilled to join an organization that is on the forefront of providing highly technical solutions to aid our clients on their increasingly complex transactions," Mehlmann said. "I look forward to collaborating with my incredibly entrepreneurial U.S. colleagues to help our clients achieve their business objectives."
"We have aggressive growth plans for 2022, and I am delighted to have Hugh and Tino onboard to help spearhead that growth," said Mia Drennan, GLAS Co-Chair and President. "They bring significant experience and entrepreneurship to the firm. With these additions to our preeminent global team, we are well positioned to serve clients on the most complicated and time-sensitive transactions in the U.S. and around the world."
McKee and Melhmann join other recent U.S. GLAS hires Barbara Fava, Danny Munoz and Edwin Rivera on our Loan Servicing team and Amy Nadim in our Loan Transaction Support group.
About GLAS
Global Loan Agency Services Limited was established in 2011 as an independent provider of institutional debt administration services. The company was originally created to provide the market a willing participant in complex loan restructuring transactions where many large institutions are reluctant to take swift and cooperative action. It offers a wide range of administration services developed specifically for the debt market. GLAS is recognised as the premier independent, non-creditor, conflict-free provider of loan agency and bond trustee services, with excess of EUR 110bn of assets under administration on a daily basis.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005384/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.