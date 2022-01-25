Colorado-Based Nonprofit All Clear Foundation Awarded $2 Million Workforce Resiliency Grant to Support the Health and Well-Being of Frontline Healthcare Workers and Emergency Responders

The Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) has announced a total of $103 million in American Rescue Plan funding, to be awarded over three years to multiple organizations across the United States, with the goal of reducing burnout and promoting mental health among the health and public safety workforce.

These awards, which take into special consideration the needs of rural and medically underserved communities, will help organizations strengthen the culture of wellness among their health workforce and will support training efforts that build resiliency for members from the beginning of their careers.

The All Clear Foundation, a national 501(c)(3) public charity headquartered in Denver, CO, was one of 34 grantees to be awarded via the Health and Public Safety Workforce Resiliency Training Program. The purpose of this program is to develop and implement training, tools, and resources designed to reduce and heal burnout, compassion fatigue, suicidality, stress injury, and substance misuse. The end goal is to effectively promote resiliency among healthcare workers and public safety officers, collectively known as the "Health Workforce," in rural and medically underserved communities.

The mission of All Clear Foundation is to improve the overall well-being and longevity of emergency responders, including frontline healthcare workers. They believe that healthy emergency responders contribute to healthy communities. The cumulative stress and trauma of this critical work can and does erode the health and well-being of responders and their loved ones. Unfortunately, many experience a decreased personal quality of life as a job consequence.

In response, the All Clear Foundation leverages the power of strategic partnerships to create easily accessible and navigable solutions, improving the well-being and longevity of those who serve our communities. Hire through retire, career to volunteer — responders can find effective support through the no- and low-cost solutions created by All Clear.

"We are extremely grateful for the generous support of HRSA in furthering our work to improve the mental health and well-being of emergency responders and healthcare workers. We have a lot of work ahead of us and are so proud to be partnered with the International Public Safety Data Institute, the University of Colorado Anschutz, the National Emergency Responder and Public Safety Center, the Small & Rural Law Enforcement Executives Association, and Grit Digital Health." – Rhonda Kelly, Executive Director, All Clear Foundation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220125005381/en/